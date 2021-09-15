8:22 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Marshall Avenue, Pendleton.
1:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
2:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Prairie Wood on Klickitat Street, Umatilla.
6:41 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a reported car crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 221. A semitrailer crashed into a car on the freeway, causing a fuel spill, police reported. The driver of the car was injured and transported a local hospital. Eastern Oregon Environmental cleaned up the fuel spill, and both vehicles were towed.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
1:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at McNary Market on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla.
2:30 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on 1600 block of Northeast Eighth Street.
1:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
2:56 p.m. —Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southeast 19th Street, Pendleton.
5:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
6:24 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a report of assault at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 14
4:10 p.m. — Pendleton police arrested William Paul Breckheimer, 26, for second-degree escape, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, attempting to commit a crime and two counts of violating probation.
