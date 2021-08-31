Public safety log for Thursday, Sept. 2 Bryce Dole Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 307:30 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street, Pilot Rock.8:54 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report a vehicle theft at a residence on Sandhole Road, Helix.5:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on South First Street, Hermiston.9:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St, Weston.11:03 p.m. — Emergency services transported a COVID-19-positive patient in heart failure to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.11:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street, Umatilla.Tuesday, Aug. 313:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.8:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Riverview Drive, Pendleton.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter11:43 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.1:52 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Rollins Lane, Hermiston.3:29 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Rogers Toyota on Highway 395 North, Hermiston.4:21 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on West Commercial Street, Adams.Wednesday, Sept. 12:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Water Street, Weston.Arrests, CitationsAug. 30Hermiston police arrested Jose Ramirez Godinez, 35, on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hermiston Police Department Umatilla County Patient Emergency Services Police Disturbance Neighborhood Watch Sheriff Crime Criminal Law Law Burglary Pendleton Police Department Assault Hermiston Theft Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
