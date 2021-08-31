Monday, Aug. 30

7:30 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street, Pilot Rock.

8:54 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report a vehicle theft at a residence on Sandhole Road, Helix.

5:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on South First Street, Hermiston.

9:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St, Weston.

11:03 p.m. — Emergency services transported a COVID-19-positive patient in heart failure to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.

11:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street, Umatilla.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

3:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.

8:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Riverview Drive, Pendleton.

11:43 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:52 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Rollins Lane, Hermiston.

3:29 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Rogers Toyota on Highway 395 North, Hermiston.

4:21 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on West Commercial Street, Adams.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

2:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Water Street, Weston.

Arrests, Citations

Aug. 30

Hermiston police arrested Jose Ramirez Godinez, 35, on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

