Monday, Sept. 19
1:34 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
7:32 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Willow Fork Drive and Main Street South, Boardman, for a vehicle that rolled. An ambulance took patients to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Third Street, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
9:19 a.m. — A caller at City Auto Sales, 80857 N. Highway 395, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle, and stated the GPS in the vehicle showed its location is in Washington. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
10:17 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
12:57 p.m. — A caller on Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, requested to speak to an officer regarding filing a stalking order. Umatilla police began an investigation.
1:53 p.m. — A resident on Tyler Road, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s cattle broke down her fence and were on her lot. She said this is an ongoing issue and would keep the cattle there until a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy showed up.
3:57 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 28th Street on a report of a burglary.
5:21 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the former Oasis building, 85698 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a fight.
6:55 p..m — Milton-Freewater Police Department received a report of a man breaking windows on a business on North Main Street. Police contacted the suspect and made an arrest.
7:10 p.m. — The owner at Umatilla Self Storage, 2451 Highway 730, Umatilla, called 911 and reported there were people trying to drill a lock out and he has it on surveillance video. Police responded.
7:29 p.m. — Heppner firefighters reported rescuing five kittens at Morrow Street and Northeast Thompson Avenue, Heppner, from a place they were going to burn down. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took the kittens to Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue, Hermiston.
8:06 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Place and Southwest Cedar Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
4:23 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of the theft of a vehicle on South Highway 395.
7:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Court Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police made an arrest.
11:43 a.m. — A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported having a feral cat problem and asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy for options.
12:50 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight. Police separated those that were fighting.
1:52 p.m. — Boardman fire and police responded to Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman, for a trailer that was fully engulfed in flames.
2:58 p.m. — A caller in a field off Frontage Lane, Hermiston, claimed a coworker assaulted him a while ago and does not want the situation to escalate.
3:02 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of East Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
3:45 p.m. — Hermiston Police Department received a phone call from a man stating he wants to buy a home on West Beebe Avenue but wanted to find out if it was a “good area.” He requested an officer call him back.
5:35 p.m. — A 911 caller at Shadeview Mobile Home Park, 1437 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. The caller stated his wife “just punched with a closed fist.” Police responded.
5:48 p.m. — Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Southeast Fourth and East Main streets, Hermiston, and discovered the license plates did not belong to it. Police seized the license plates and issued a citation to the driver.
8:10 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti in the bathrooms at Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St.
10:45 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Wayne Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:54 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 19
Local law enforcement and Boardman fire at about 5 p.m. received a call from Mountain View Drive, Boardman, about a 21-year-old man assaulting a woman. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Isaac Jamal, 21, on misdemeanors of harassment and menacing related to domestic violence.
Boardman police arrested Santiago Enrique Dominguez Barrios, 39, for fourth-degree aggravated assault and two counts of interfering with making a report.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Brady Nelson, 47, for first-degree burglary.
