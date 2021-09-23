10:05 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of burglary at Jones-Scott Co., 30720 Power City Road, Umatilla.
4:22 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Cactus Drive, Hermiston.
6:21 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Minnehaha Road, Hermiston.
10:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.
10:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
12:54 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Martin Court on a report of a burglary.
3:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Street, Hermiston.
7:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 21
Pendleton police arrested Anthony Arlie Leroy Roach, Anthony Arlie Leroy, 31, for first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, third-degree escape and on a state hold.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Shane Edward Britton, 46, for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Gregory Adam Nixon, 38, for domestic violence offences of felony fourth-degree assault, felony strangulation and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Sept. 20
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 38, for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, burglary, unlawful use of weapon and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Pendleton police arrested Dustin James Verrall, 29, and Cassidy Rae Hughes, 26, at D&B Supply, 850 Southgate, for first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Tyra Asanuma, 27, for misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and second-degree criminal mischief.
