Monday, Sept. 26
7:01 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of tools and a generator from a job site on the first block of South Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
7:22 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft from the Portland General Electric site on Tower Road, Boardman. The sheriff’s office took a report.
8:21 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti at the band stage, dugout and bathrooms at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven Street.
8:57 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Tower Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman, for a semitrailer accident. Police arrested a man for giving false information then released him with a citation to appear Oct. 20 in the Irrigon Justice Court.
9:29 a.m. — A caller reported someone has been dumping trash on his property on Highway 207, Echo, and the trash has mail with names.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported his trailer was damaged on the 700 block of Plaza Way, Milton-Freewater.
12:18 p.m. — A caller on East Bella Vista Avenue, Hermiston, reported that about an hour ago she tried going home but there were barricades placed and she was told the construction company hit a gas pipe and there was a gas leak. The caller would like to know is that has been cleared and if she can go home now.
2 p.m. — Hermiston Police Department received a report of the theft of a 2005 Chevy Silverado on Northeast Eighth Place. Police took a report.
3:08 p.m. — A caller on East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston, stated she would like to speak with an officer regarding harassment she was enduring the last few nights involving hearing stuff going on outside her home. The caller stated “she hears knocking on windows and someone flashes a hot flashlight at her dog and gets him paranoid.”
3:27 p.m. — Stanfield Police Department took a report of a break-in at the football field concession stand at Echo School, 600 Gerome St., Echo.
3:53 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Third Street and Brownell Boulevard, Umatilla, on a report of a brush fire.
3:58 p.m. — A resident on East Main Street, Ione, reported someone broke the window of his vehicle.
5:44 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an assault that occurred on Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:24 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
6:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, on a report of harassment.
8:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Gilliam Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:27 p.m. — A resident on Kangaroo Court, Irrigon, reported having a confrontation with a neighbor regarding a well water issue. The caller said he wanted a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to give the neighbor a letter and the money order for what he is charging her.
8:28 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary on South Main Street.
9:34 p.m. — Hermiston Police Department received several fireworks complaints at this time on East Catherine Avenue, East Reeder Drive and Northeast Sixth Street. One caller stated their daughter saw that they were aerial fireworks.
10:39 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9:06 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of graffiti on East Ridgeway Avenue.
9:17 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a break-in of a shed on the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue and the theft of a BB gun.
9:56 a..m. — A caller reported her boyfriend assault her at the Boardman Rest Area on the westbound side of Interstate 84.
10:13 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary at Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.
10:42 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Brook RV Park, 597 Lee St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:36 a.m. — A caller reported a goat stuck in a fence on Kunze Lane, Boardman.
11:56 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Sunset Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:54 p.m. — A young man came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., and asked for help jump starting his car.
2:53 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight.
3:06 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Canal Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:21 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a vehicle break in at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
6:50 p.m. — A caller on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman reported seeing a road rage incident involving a silver Audi and a red Fiat tailgating each other and swerving between lanes.
7 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police issued a citation.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 26
Boardman police arrested Guadalupe Alvarez Valdovinos, 28, for interfering with making a 911 report and domestic violence offenses of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Hermiston police arrested Catarino Antonio Montez, 43, for fourth-degree assault.
Sept. 27
Hermiston police arrested Rojelio Samuel Fuentes, 19, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
