3:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 74, Heppner. Police received a report that a man had trapped his wife and children in a travel trailer. Police said the report came from one of the children.
3:15 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston.
4:06 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 218. Police reported a vehicle pulling a utility trailer crashed and rolled over on the interstate. Police found the vehicle resting upside down on the interstate and blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
The driver, a 60-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho, suffered minor injuries, and medics transported him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The vehicle was towed away, but its trailer was left at the scene, off the road with arrangements to empty the contents the following day.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Joy Lane, Hermiston.
4:44 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest 28th Drive, Pendleton.
11:43 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to two reports of a theft on Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 28
The Umatilla County sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan James P McCarty, 25, on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and harassment.
Sept. 29
Hermiston police arrested Kathryn Alicia York, 30, on a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
