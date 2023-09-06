2:11 a.m. A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle on East Main Street, Hermiston. Police took a report.
5:55 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault at Southwest 20th Street and Court Avenue.
8:22 a.m. A caller reported vandalism to her parents’ mailbox on Usage Lane, Irrigon. This was the second time, the caller also said. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
11:08 a.m. A caller reported an assault on the 2000 block of Northeast Sixth Street, Hermiston. Police responded.
11:29 a.m. A resident on the 600 block of County Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a dark green 1992 Toyota pickup from their residence sometime overnight.
2:01 p.m. A resident on Northeast Aiken Street, Heppner, reported the theft of her engagement ring. She said it happened sometime in the last year and she needed a report for insurance purposes. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave her an incident number.
3:03 p.m. A Milton-Freewater resident on the 400 block of Miller Street reported a white Toyota Tundra with a black stripe on its sides hit their mailbox and drove off.
3:37 p.m. A caller on West Main Street, Ione, reported his brother is in jail and his mother and ex-girlfriend are stealing from his recreational vehicle on West Main Street, Ione. The caller also said the two women were violent and would assault him.
6:16 p.m Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 900 block of West Eskimo Avenue. Police responded.
7:06 p.m. A caller reported an assault on the 100 block of Northwest 10th Street, Pendleton. Police responded.
10:44 p.m. A resident on Knapp Street, Irrigon, reported a friend of his wife’s is staying with them and their children and she may have fentanyl in her room. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and collected items.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
7:19 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Highway 207 in Echo.
8:32 a.m. A caller reported an assault on Polk Avenue, Umatilla, and asked police to call back. Police did.
9:09 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1000 Block of West Elm Avenue.
11:33 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 4
Hermiston police arrested Sylvester M. McKinley, 35, for second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, third-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Dorian Titiml, 26, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Sept. 5
Pendleton police arrested Christian Ryan Perkins, 23, for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and a felony restraining order violation.
