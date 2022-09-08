Monday, Sept. 5
12:37 a.m. — A 911 caller at Edgewater Condos, 27 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton, reported an armed subject. Police responded.
10:35 a.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 730, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:26 a.m. — Umatilla Police Department took a report of shots fired at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St.
1:07 p.m. — Morrow County parole and probation officers for more than an hour conducted six home visits and investigations in Irrigon. In five of the visits they were not able to make contact with the people who are under their supervision.
2:40 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest 14th Drive for a car crash. Police issued a citation.
3:23 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen firearm on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
5:20 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, after a caller reported his mother hit him. The caller also noted alcohol was involved, and the dispatch noted he sounded intoxicated.
9:33 p.m. — A caller on West Highland Avenue and Bridge Road, Hermiston, reported a blue Toyota pickup was in the ditch. The caller stated, “Everyone seems fine and there is now three cars around the truck, working on pulling it out.” The caller stated they are concerned this involves drunk driving. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
2:11 a.m. — A resident on West Fourth Road, Irrigon, reported a woman was pounding on her door and claimed her car broke down in front of her house. But there was no car outside the residence, the caller said. The woman left.
9:30 a.m. — A Heppner caller told the Morrow County Sheriff's Office the "idiots that we have employed are back" and "I would drown myself if I could."
10:24 a.m. — A caller at Highway 730 and Interstate 82, Umatilla, requested a welfare check for a male who is on the ground, possibly sleeping, with his feet in the road. Police responded.
10:28 a.m. — An Irrigon resident reported she allowed her ex-husband to stay in a room and thinks he put cameras in her home.
10:37 a.m. — A caller in Heppner reported he let a male borrow a gray Nissan Altima on Aug. 25 and he has not returned it.
12:01 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a theft of a 1995 white Toyota Avalon with Oregon plates sometime in the morning at McKay Reservoir in Pendleton.
12:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Premium Lube, 910 S.W. Emigrant Ave., after receiving a report of an emaciated mini Australian Shepherd dog tied up in a corner at the location. The person who made the report stated the dog "looks like a skeleton."
2:40 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary on North Loop Road, Stanfield.
3:21 p.m. — A caller reported someone may have dumped off a very thin horse on their grandmother's property on Washington Lane, Irrigon.
4:03 p.m. — A 911 caller on Sixth Street and Eisele Drive, Umatilla, reported a car crash. Police responded and issued a citation.
4:27 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported a neighbor's dogs bark all day and this has been an ongoing issue.
4:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2100 block of Westgate Place on a report of an assault. Police made an arrest.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 5
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested De Arcie Lynn Abraham, 36, for domestic abuse and assault.
Sept. 6
Milton-Freewater police arrested Alexis Gutierrez Lara, 22, for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 39, for aggravated harassment (felony) and fourth-degree assault.
