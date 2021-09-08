Sunday, Sept. 5

8:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Patriot Heights on Valor Avenue, Stanfield.

Monday, Sept. 6

5:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Prindle Loop Road, Hermiston.

3:20 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Franco’s Auto Body on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.

8:23 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton.

9:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Commercial Street, Adams.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

3:36 p.m. — Pendleton police responded reported to an assault on Northwest Carden Avenue, Pendleton.

5:44 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield.

10:58 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Seventh and J streets.

11:05 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Douglas Drive, Pendleton.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

6:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cecil Street, Hermiston.

