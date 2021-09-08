Public safety log for Thursday, Sept. 9 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Sept. 58:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Patriot Heights on Valor Avenue, Stanfield.Monday, Sept. 65:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Prindle Loop Road, Hermiston.3:20 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Franco’s Auto Body on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.8:23 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton.9:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Commercial Street, Adams.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterTuesday, Sept. 73:36 p.m. — Pendleton police responded reported to an assault on Northwest Carden Avenue, Pendleton.5:44 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield.10:58 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Seventh and J streets.11:05 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Douglas Drive, Pendleton.Wednesday, Sept. 86:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cecil Street, Hermiston. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pendleton Police Department Umatilla County Stanfield Police Department Police Crime Assault Sheriff Burglary Umatilla Police Department Criminal Law Theft Disturbance Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
