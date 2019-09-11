TUESDAY
7:28 a.m. - Pilot Rock police responded to drug activity at Northwest Alder Drive.
7:57 a.m. - A female bicyclist crashed at Southwest Eighth Street and Frazer Avenue, Pendleton, and may have broken her hip.
9:01 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a 2-year-old child alone and waving at traffic at a site on West Orchard Avenue. Police checked it out and did not find the toddler.
9:13 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at Thur's Smoke Shop, 502 S.E. 16th St.
1:34 p.m. - A Hermiston woman told police her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend has been sending her messages on Facebook and won't leave her alone.
3 p.m. - A female passed out in the restroom at the Pendleton Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. She was breathing but not responsive. Pendleton police and medics responded.
4:14 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault at the Short Stop Food Mart, 2012 N.W. Carden Ave.
7:37 p.m. - Police responded to a report of a fight at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
10:44 p.m. - And police in Pendleton handled another fight report, this one at Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W Dorion Ave.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Oregon State Police arrested Sara Leanni Anderson, 30, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and cited her for open container and refusing a breath test.
•Stanfield police arrested Kelly Ray Chapman, 37, of Pendleton, for felony fleeing, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
•Oregon State Police arrested Franklin Grant Kendall, 33, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol).
•Oregon State Police arrested Mark Andrew Riddell, 48, of Denver, Colorado, for DUII (alcohol).
Wednesday
•Oregon State Police arrested Gretchen Kay Hines, 52, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.
•Pendleton police cited Ethan G. Thompson, 26, of Pendleton, for DUII.
