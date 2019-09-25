TUESDAY
7:03 a.m. — In Irrigon, a man reported to the sheriff’s office that dogs on Northeast Tenth Street came out of a residence and tried to attack him.
8:37 a.m. — On Seventh Street in Umatilla, an old tenant has left an inoperable vehicle at a former residence. It’s been there for three months.
9:18 a.m. — In Hermiston, a theft complaint on Northwest 11th Street resulted in an arrest.
11:56 a.m. — While traveling westbound on Interstate 84, a woman in Boardman said that an object flew out of a dump truck, crushing the roof of her car.
12:08 p.m. — People driving cars at North First Place and West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston were unsure what to do when a traffic light at the location stopped working.
12:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at the Marina Apartments in Umatilla.
12:54 p.m. — At Bombing Range Road and Wilson Lane in Boardman, unauthorized entry of a motorized vehicle was reported.
5:09 p.m. — Someone reportedly broke into Hancock Sandblasting & Paint in Boardman, and cut the lock off of a storage container. Nothing appeared to be missing.
5:17 p.m. — A report of suspicious activity at Victory Square Park in Hermiston resulted in an arrest.
5:19 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on East Jennie Avenue.
6:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
6:24 p.m. — A 911 call on Highway 730 in Umatilla appears to be from a teenager saying someone has a gun.
7:58 p.m. — In Irrigon, woman reported that her mother is being verbally and emotionally abusive, and that her mother is attempting to “get her to swing at her.”
8:03 p.m. — On Diagonal Road in Hermiston, a neighbor reported that people in two vehicles drove up to the house next door and used flashlights to enter the home. When the neighbors shined a light in that direction, they left.
9:24 p.m. — A juvenile on Northwest Jones Street in Heppner was reported as a runaway.
9:27 p.m. — A man called the Hermiston police to complain about his money being stolen, but wouldn’t give dispatch his name.
9:51 p.m. — On Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred in the street.
10:15 p.m. — A man was beating a dog on South Normal Street in Weston.
11:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest H Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Ernie Waterbury, 37, for one count of unlawful possession of meth and for violating post-prison supervision sanctions.
•Umatilla County Jail arrested Joseph Robert Peterson, 51, for DUII.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Cesar Xavier Galvan, 25, for several charges including unlawful possession of meth and cocaine.
•Umatilla County Jail arrested Carlos Cervantes Madrigal, 24, for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.