TUESDAY
9:01 a.m. - A person showed up to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak to an officer about drug activity that's been occurring at the apartment complex on Southeast Sixth Street.
9:38 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of harassment at the city’s public library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
11:04 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 53800 block Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
11:18 a.m. - Hermiston police took a gun and some bullets from a person who said someone put them in a donation box.
12:54 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 33200 block of East Columbia Lane, Hermiston.
3:27 p.m. - A caller asked Pendleton police to go to Security Apartments, 130 S.W. Court Ave., and stop the man who was working on a vehicle in the alley because the chemicals he was spraying had too strong an odor.
7:42 p.m. - A male on the 32200 block of Diagonal Road, Hermiston, reported his brother assaulted him.
10:47 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti in the men’s restroom at Freewater Park, 17 Eighth Ave.
WEDNESDAY
2:33 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of an assault at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Thomas W. Burton, 43, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and reckless driving.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joseph Higheagle Jr., 32, of Pendleton, for violating parole, criminal activity in drugs, dangerous drugs and on a warrant for fail to appear.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Cody James Sefton, 27, for felony possession of methamphetamine, giving false information and third-degree theft.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Kristopher Enrique Roggiero, 20, of Hermiston, for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
