TUESDAY
10:31 a.m.— A domestic disturbance was reported on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
11:53 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to complaints of drivers passing a stopped school bus at Northeast Fourth Place and East Oregon Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — On Southeast Division Road and Depot Lane in Irrigon, suspects in a light blue Honda reportedly stole hemp from a field and drove off.
1:42 p.m. — At a rental property on Southwest First Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman was reported.
3:03 p.m.— A woman in Hermiston would like her dog, a lab/American mix, back, and her ex-boyfriend won’t return it to her.
3:37 p.m. - A man parked in the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported his car had been hit and the side mirror broken off.
3:47 p.m. — At Dark Canyon Avenue and Powerline Road in Umatilla, a domestic disturbance occurred.
4:24 p.m. — On East Highland Avenue in Hermiston, a male drunk driver was reported.
5:02 p.m. — On West Laird Avenue in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
5:09 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police were notified of graffiti on the back door of a building in the 100 block of South Main Street. About 30 minutes later, graffiti was reported on buildings in the 300 block of South Columbia Street.
5:13 p.m. At a rental property on Southeast Seventh Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
7:43 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of two men fighting in front of the scales at the Umatilla Port of Entry on Highway 730.
7:46 p.m. — An assault occurred at Pace & Associates on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
8:54 p.m. — On Southeast 20th Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
WEDNESDAY
2:07 a.m.— On Northeast O'Brian Place in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
2:21 a.m. — A burglary occurred at Abby’s Legendary Pizza in Pendleton.
2:32 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested an intoxicated subject at the Southgate Sinclair gas station.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• Oregon State Police arrested Robert Noel Tinney, 29, of Newport, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended or revoked license and reckless driving after a traffic stop at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 84 westbound, near milepost 225. He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital where a sample of his blood was taken pursuant to a search warrant, before being lodged at the Umatilla County Jail. Tinney had his license suspended for life following two DUII charges, one in 2017 in Spokane County, Wash., and one in 2018 in Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.