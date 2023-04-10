Friday, April 7
12:22 a.m. Boardman police and other emergency services responded to Maple Crest Apartments on a report of a father and son fighting.
1:25 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Walker’s Furniture on a report of an intoxicated driver.
2:34 a.m. A caller at Bulow Farms, Boardman, reported one of his employees called him saying someone was on their property, possibly attempting to steal a forklift. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
2:37 a.m. Pendleton police responded to CAPECO on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:43 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest First Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:14 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Normal Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:11 a.m. The Milton-Freewater code enforcement officer found fresh graffiti on a building on the 300 block of North Main Street and called for a patrol unit to document the graffiti.
9:26 a.m. A Milton-Freewater police officer was documenting graffiti on the 300 block of North Main Street when a keyholder for a neighboring business approached the officer and reported graffiti on his building as well.
9:45 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Weston-McEwen High School on a report of a burglary.
11:45 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint from the United State Postal Service, Athena.
1:13 p.m. A caller at the White House Apartments, Umatilla, reported one of the donkeys in the area was struggling to walk and looked like it was using only three of its legs. Umatilla police responded.
2:37 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:02 p.m. Emergency services responded to Oregon Potato, Boardman, on a report of a car crash involving a semitrailer and pickup.
Saturday, April 8
10:05 a.m. A caller on Wilson Lane, Boardman, stated she wanted to make law enforcement aware of unusual activity that happened at her residence. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised the woman.
3:46 p.m. Stanfield police responded to East Coe Avenue on a report of a burglary.
5:21 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Walls Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Sunday, April 9
3 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Canal Road, Hermiston, on a report of a prowler.
7 a.m. A caller on Northwest Jewell Court, Irrigon, reported two dogs got onto his property and killed his chickens. He stated he trapped the dogs for a deputy to pick up. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and transported the dogs to Pet Rescue, Hermiston.
11 a.m. A caller on Miller Road, Boardman, reported she heard four gunshots coming from her neighbor’s residence. The caller stated she felt unsafe working in her yard and would like for her neighbors to stop shooting guns. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman police responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
2:30 p.m. A caller on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of packages from his home April 6. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:39 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lower Basket Mountain Road, Weston, on a report of gunshots.
3:20 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hill Top Manor, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
6:26 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of an assault.
7:40 p.m. A caller on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported her ex-boyfriend was at her house and either had alcohol poisoning or was overdosing and acting out of his mind, being violent and falling on the floor. Emergency services responded and an ambulance transported the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:47 p.m. A caller at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, reported he was driving a woman to Portland for treatment when she started “freaking out,” threw a milkshake on him and demanded he return her to Hermiston. The caller stated the woman was in the car and it illegally parked at the rest stop, but he did not want to engage with the woman. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, separated the parties and returned the woman to Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
April 7
Oregon State Police cited Alejandro Gutierrez, 25, of Hermiston, for providing false information to police and identity theft (using his brother’s identity) and arrested him on a warrant.
Hermiston police arrested Gregory Lewis Canselo, 26, for a probation violation, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
Hermiston police arrested Anthony Hugh Mortensen, 21, for carrying of concealed weapons and reckless driving.
April 8
Pendleton police arrested Devin Kekoa Meyers, 32, for first-degree burglary.
Oregon State Police at 8:05 a.m. stopped a red Nissan Sentra for speeding southbound on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater. OSP arrested the driver, Angel A. Flores-Diaz, 18, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Oregon State Police at 10:16 p.m. stopped a maroon Dodge R15 pickup on Interstate 84 heading west near milepost 182 for a traffic violation. The trooper eventually cited the driver, Daniel Atanacio Lopez Vega, 27, of Boardman, for DUII and violating the basic rule (speeding at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.) OSP also reported Lopez Vega had a blood-alcohol level of .16%, twice the legal limit.
Hermiston police arrested Sergio Chavez Ochoa, 62, for driving DUII (alcohol), reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a suspended/revoked license, refusal to take a breath test and failure to install ignition interlock device.
April 9
Boardman police arrested Jack Lewis Shore, 52, for unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Paul Thomas, 55, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Bertin Martinez Santos, 40, for reckless driving and hit and run of property.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.