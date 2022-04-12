Friday, April 8
12:15 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on North Washington Street, Weston.
4:42 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at Village Apartments, 438 S.W. Fifth St.
8 a.m — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti at the Little League field on the 200 block of De Haven Street.
8:29 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park on Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:40 a.m. — A caller reported a maroon Dodge Caravan was blocking the view of traffic at Southeast Division Street and Utah Avenue, Irrigon, and as he pulled out to try to see around the Dodge another vehicle almost hit his. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded; the subject agreed to move the vehicle.
9:58 a.m. — An officer found graffiti at Canal Road and Springhill Lane, Hermiston.
10:23 a.m. — Hermiston police received a 911 report of a domestic disturbance on East Jennie Avenue.
11:20 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of Southeast Court Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
11:31 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.
11:55 a.m. — A caller in Arizona reported his brother in Morrow County stole money from their parent’s estate. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.
1:34 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1100 block of North First Street, Hermiston.
7:09 p.m. — Boardman police responded to Columbia View Apartments, 100 Columbia Ave N.W., on a 911 call about a burglary.
Saturday, April 9
1:34 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to a traffic hazard at East Gerone and Hiestand streets, Echo.
12:31 p.m. — A 911 caller on Vincent Lane, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Police responded.
10:15 a.m. — A resident on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and asked to speak to a deputy about fraud. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:36 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of his red 1997 Honda Civic from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater. Police took a report and entered the vehicle as stolen in law enforcement databases.
10:37 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Boardman area for a large extension ladder that was in the middle of the freeway. Deputies removed the ladder.
11:28 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Main Street, Stanfield, on a 911 call about a male beating a female. Police took a report.
1:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Southwest 11th Street on a report of a burglary.
7:26 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
9:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Pioneer Transmission, 80461 Highway 395 N., Hermiston.
Sunday, April 10
9:59 a.m. — An Ione resident reported receiving threatening texts from someone claiming to be with a drug cartel. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the subject, checked the number and determined this was a scam.
11:02 a.m. — A caller on Estate Loop, Irrigon, reported a missing firearm. The owner of the gun lives in Pendleton, the caller said, but the vehicle owner lives in Irrigon, and that is probably where the gun went missing.
3:39 p.m. — A daughter at a residence on Southeast Seventh Street, Pendleton, reported her mother and boyfriend are in a fight and it was getting physical.
4:34 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault at Rocket Mart, 2398 N. First St. Police took a report.
4:46 p.m. — An ambulance responded to Wilson Lane, Boardman, and took one man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, because he felt sick after eating a hot dog.
5:53 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Hailey Place, Pendleton, reported there was a theft in progress. Police responded.
7:58 p.m. — A resident on North E Street, Lexington, reported a neighbor’s dogs chased her father’s cattle out of his pasture and they are working to gather the cattle.
10:37 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Dupont and Thielsen streets, Echo, for a vehicle crash.
Arrests, Citations
April 9
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Austin Benjamin Tate, 21, for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and criminal use of drugs.
April 10
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Ann Murphy, 42, for vehicle theft.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Marielle Redcrane, 21, for criminal trespass, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Grace Grigsby, 37, for hit-and-run with an injury.
