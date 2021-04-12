FRIDAY
9:09 a.m. — Fraud was reported on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
9:19 a.m. — Theft was reported on Stanfield Meadows Road in Stanfield.
11:28 a.m. — A prowler was reported on West Moore Avenue and South First Street in Hermiston.
12:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported at Comfort Inn & Suites on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
12:44 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Heppner, Lexington and Ione fire departments responded to a reported grass fire between Balm Fork and Rhea Creek, near branding corrals on Balm Fork Road.
1:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
1:59 p.m. — A theft in progress was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Walla Walla Street in Umatilla.
4:47 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on South First Place in Hermiston.
8:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Edgewater Condominiums on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
8:46 p.m. — A disturbance and threat was reported on Steagall Road in Irrigon.
9:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
10:26 p.m. — A car prowl was reported on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
11:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on East Sandstone Avenue in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
2:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on South Edwards Road in Stanfield.
7:28 a.m. — Hermiston police were called about an assault on West Sunland Avenue.
1:02 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car rollover accident on School House and Porter roads in Pilot Rock.
1:17 p.m. — Theft was reported at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I on Southwest 28th Street.
1:33 p.m. — A disturbance involving an intoxicated man was reported at the Irrigon Marina on Northeast Seventh Street.
2:53 p.m. — Stanfield police were called to a propane barbecue fire at Broken Barrel Bar on West Coe Avenue.
4:55 p.m. — Theft was reported by MJ’s Labor Contractors Inc. on North Highway 395 in Hermiston.
5:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Vista Vilage on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
6:55 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of shots fired at the Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street.
11:07 p.m. — A prowler was reported on South First Street and West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston, but police couldn’t locate a suspect.
11:37 p.m. — Burglary was reported on East Jefferson Street in Athena.
SUNDAY
2:13 a.m. — A disturbance was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
2:34 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Eighth Street in Irrigon.
2:44 a.m. — A disturbance was reported on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
11:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
4:23 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on Southeast Dorion Avenue and South Main Street in Pendleton.
4:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
9 p.m. — A call for a domestic disturbance on East Birch Creek Road in Pilot Rock resulted in a citation.
9:15 p.m. — A domestic Disturbance was reported on McCall Lane in Irrigon.
MONDAY
1:22 a.m. — The Umatilla County Search and Rescue was called out to the area of the former Lehman Hot Springs near Ukiah.
ARREST, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police cited and released Morgan Leanne Smeltzer, 26, for wildllfe crimes.
•Oregon State Police cited and released Christopher J. Kunkle, 33, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
•Oregon State Police cited and released Arthur Brickwood, 42, for DUII.
•Oregon State Police arrested Samuela Lavulavu, 64, on a California state fugitive warrant.
•Pendleton police arrested James Anthony Jones, 43, on a felony charge of third-degree assault and misdemeanors of DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
