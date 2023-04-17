Friday, April 14
4:06 a.m. The superintendent at McClanahan Summit Addition Construction Site on Wilson and Grant streets, Umatilla, called to request law enforcement send extra patrols every night for the foreseeable future. He stated there has been missing equipment and doesn’t know if someone is getting onto the property or if the work crew is taking the equipment.
9:38 a.m. A caller on Highway 74, Ione, reported someone hacked into her bank account. She stated she contacted the bank, which advised her someone used her credit card for a Walmart.com order on April 12. She asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her. The sheriff’s office contacted the woman, who stated it was an error on Walmart’s end and the issue has been resolved.
11:08 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School on a report of a disturbance.
12:29 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, on a report of a juvenile suffering an emotional/mental crisis.
12:44 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Moens Road, Adams, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:17 p.m. Boardman Fire Department and Boardman police responded to Front Street Northeast and Main Street North on a report of a vehicle on fire.
4:41 p.m. A caller on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s dogs have been attacking her dogs and the dog’s owner was causing a scene outside. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:37 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Highway 730 and Powerline Road on a report of an assault with a possible head injury.
Saturday, April 15
12:30 a.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop/Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported seeing a man walking back and forth on the road and flashing a flashlight on houses and requested a deputy check the area. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone.
2:04 a.m. Stanfield police responded to EL Ranchero, Hermiston, on a report of a fight.
3:18 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:52 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Highland Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a disturbance.
12:30 p.m. A Milton-Freewater resident on the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue reported someone has been gaining access into his residence and changed the locks. Whoever did this also pried open his shed.
1:14 p.m. A Milton-Freewater resident on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue reported someone during the night broke into her residence. Police responded and at 1:50 p.m. arrested the resident on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
3:05 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 395 Northbound, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:04 p.m. A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported a gray Chevrolet was playing loud music in the parking lot. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and made contact with the driver.
6:06 p.m. A caller at Tupper Guard Station, Heppner, reported he had a 19-year-old male in the back of his car who just crashed and flipped an all-terrain vehicle, which caught fire and was burning in a snow bank. The caller stated the male was bleeding from the mouth and suffering from severe back and neck pain. Multiple emergency services responded including Life-Flight.
7:09 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Way West Mobile Park for a noise complaint.
10:49 p.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, reported her dogs were barking and it sounded like someone was barking back at them from outside and she was concerned someone might be on her property. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone.
11:30 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Naches Avenue on a report of a burglary.
Sunday, April 16
12:49 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments on a report of a disturbance. Police made an arrest.
1:43 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Tri Habor Landing Apartments on a report of a fight.
8:34 a.m. A caller on Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, reported last night around 9 p.m. there was a drone flying around her farmstead. She stated the drone was flying around for about 20-25 minutes near her barn where there is piping, machines and tools. She stated she was worried someone was scoping out her property for theft.
12:01 p.m. A caller on Sand Hollow Road and Baseline Lane, Heppner, reported someone in a a white pickup appeared to be scoping out the shed below his residence. He stated there was a large amount of newer equipment in the back of their pickup. The caller stated the occupants (a man and woman who appeared to be on some form of intoxicants) told him they had just finished a job in La Grande and were trying to get rid of the equipment and got angry with him when he didn’t want to engage. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted with the individuals.
2:06 p.m. Multiple emergency services responded to Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, on a report of a residence on fire. All units stood down for what turned out to be a controlled burn.
4:55 p.m. Stanfield police received a call about theft at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Echo.
9:57 p.m. Umatilla police received a complaint about noise on Fir Court.
10:43 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
April 14
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Jack Salisbury, 36, for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree theft.
Hermiston police arrested Joel Mendez, 40, for assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Oregon State Police stopped a Nissan Altima at about 2 p.m. at Third and East Center streets, Athena, and cited Ashley Danelle Lancaster, 29, of Athena, for DUII (controlled substance) and reckless driving.
April 15
Milton-Freewater police arrested Julio Nava Garcia, 30, of Wallla Walla County, for DUII.
Hermiston police arrested Glen Ephrim Hayes, 60, for menacing and harassment.
Oregon State Police during a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. at Highway 395 and East Airport Road, Hermiston, arrested Jose David Cisneros Alfaro, 28, for DUII (alcohol). OSP later cited and released him.
