Friday, April 15
8:54 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Seventh Street to take a report of graffiti.
11:42 a.m. — A caller on Sixth Street, Umatilla, reported that dogs at the listed location are barking non-stop and the fence is not secure.
11:43 a.m. — A 911 caller on West Catherine Avenue, Hermiston, reported there is a man in a black four-door car, flailing around inside and may be on drugs. Law enforcement responded.
7:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Peter Street on a report of domestic disturbance.
9:03 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Van Buren Street, Athena, after receiving a report of a restraining order violation.
11:04 p.m. — A caller on East Newport Avenue, Hermiston, reported their neighbor was playing music too loud.
Saturday, April 16
12:13 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported seeing a male exit a blue or purple imported vehicle and apply graffiti to a building on the 10 block of Southeast 14th Avenue and then take off.
10:40 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 3300 block of Southwest Kirk Avenue for a burglary call. Police took a report.
10:52 a.m. — A caller reported a man punched him in the face outside the barbershop on Anderson Road, Boardman. He said he was calling from home and wanted to pursue a case. Police arrested a man for misdemeanor harassment and took a report.
2:09 p.m. — A 911 caller on Sonesta Street, Umatilla, reported being harassed. Police responded.
9:32 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 21st Street on a call about a burglary. Police made an arrest.
Sunday, April 17
12:20 a.m. — A caller on Pine Tree Avenue, Umatilla, reported their neighbor is having a party with loud music and has multiple vehicles parked in front of their house. A noise complaint was filed.
12:49 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Main Street for an assault.
3:19 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southwest Ninth Street, Hermiston, for a domestic disturbance.
3:20 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Gladys Drive for a fight.
4:18 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, after an open-line call to 911, where the dispatcher could hear a male and female arguing and mentions of alcohol and a shotgun.
5:45 a.m. — A caller asked law enforcement to check on the welfare of a man who was the victim of an assault at the Circle K, 101 Main St., Boardman. Boardman police responded, and an ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
6:43 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Crest Apartments, 1561 Third St., for a burglary.
12:43 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a residence on Kik Road, Hermiston, for a burglary.
1:12 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, filed a stalking complaint.
1:14 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Gladys Avenue for a burglary.
2:05 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of elder abuse/neglect.
2:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Seventh Street, after receiving a report of an assault.
5:34 p.m. — Pendleton police received a 911 call about four children fighting at Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave.
5:48 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on Brace Road, Irrigon, and said the home’s owner is in jail.
5:59 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Fifth Street, Athena, for a domestic disturbance.
6:02 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported graffiti on his front fence.
8:11 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, after receiving a report of two males arguing on the bar side.
10:29 p.m. — A 911 caller at Taj Food Mart, 84812 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported there is a hispanic male beating a female in a black car. Law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
April 17
• Pendleton police arrested Jacob McLain Gonsalves, 38, for fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.