Friday, April 21
4:21 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Court Street, Heppner, on a report of someone trying to break into vehicles.
7:30 a.m. A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1200 block of Stonewood Court reported someone entered his shed and stole about $3,000 in DeWalt tools.
8:28 a.m. A caller on Kiwi Court, Umatilla, told police she wanted to document that family members were threatening her.
9:14 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Northeast Second Street, Hermiston.
9:22 a.m. A caller on East May Street, Heppner, reported a little 30-pound dog that was acting unusual was walking in circles and maybe got into something it shouldn’t have. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate the dog.
10:10 a.m. A caller at Irrigon Shell Station reported a man in his mid-20s, wearing a plaid buttondown shirt, light blue jeans and a gator around his neck was brandishing a firearm in the gas station. The caller stated the man did not threaten anyone, he just showed the gun to the cashier, who apparently knew the man. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:40 a.m. A caller on Southeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported the theft of her laptop from her car. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:54 a.m. A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s goats and horses were in her alfalfa fields again. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:38 p.m. A caller on Northwest Water Street, Heppner, reported their neighbor’s residence has been vacant since November and it appears someone has been squatting on the property behind the house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:39 p.m. A caller on Irrigon Mini Storage, Irrigon, reported the theft of a dark blue, 1976 Ford. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:55 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Riverpoint Farm Packing Division, Hermiston, on a report of drug activity.
4:50 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to the crash of a motorcycle on southbound Highway 37 near milepost 28 north of Pendleton. OSP reported the driver of the Harley-Davidson XG750 passed another vehicle and failed to navigate a curve due to his speed. The motorcycle hit the guardrail, throwing off its 28-year-old operator. An ambulance transported him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
8:25 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Ott Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
11:08 p.m. A caller on Banks Lane, Hermiston, made a report of an explosion.
Saturday, April 22
8 a.m. A caller on Southeast Ninth Street, Irrigon, reported his dad was hitting his mom and the dispatcher could hear screaming in the background. The call was disconnected several times. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found it was a verbal dispute.
10:07 a.m. A caller on Northwest Water Street, Heppner, reported someone knocked on their door during the night and then ran away. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:41 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Athena-Weston Middle School, Weston, on a report of the theft of children’s bicycles from the park.
1:05 p.m. A caller on Highway 74, Heppner, reported an all-terrain vehicle crashed and a 30-year-old was possibly injured.
3:30 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Pilot Truck Stop on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
3:57 p.m. Boardman emergency services responded to Port View Apartments, Boardman, on a report of a 21-year-old who took a bunch of heart pills. An ambulance transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
6:15 p.m. Stanfield police responded to North Prescott Street, Echo, on a report that a dog attacked a 2-year-old.
6:48 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraud in Ukiah.
7:56 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Elliott Memorial Park, Weston, on a report of an assault.
8:02 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast 13th Place, Irrigon, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:26 p.m. A caller on West Main Street, Ione, reported a man put his hands on her and left marks, threw a chair at her and trashed her house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested a female.
10:59 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office receive a report from Marshall Loop, Boardman, of a man hitting his daughter. Deputies responded and referred the parties to a counseling service.
Sunday, April 23
7:23 a.m. A caller reported someone broke the rear passenger window on a vehicle on the 600 block of Elzora Street, Milton-Freewater.
10:36 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of a vehicle on fire.
3:27 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:48 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Baggett Lane, Hermiston, on a report of an armed subject.
6:08 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
6:08 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Union Avenue, Heppner, after a caller stated she heard someone screaming for help and then heard a gunshot. Deputies were unable to locate anyone.
7:31 p.m. A caller on Highway 74, Ione, reported someone may be shooting owls near her neighbor’s storage bin across from her residence.
Arrests, citations
April 21
Pendleton police arrested William Querini, 31, for first-degree theft and on a warrant.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Montaylor Sunshine Fuentes, 24, for felony assault.
April 22
Pendleton police arrested Joseph Dave Clark, 39, for first-degree theft and resisting arrest.
An Oregon State Police trooper at 10:44 p.m. stopped a 23-year-old man at East Beebe Avenue and Highway 395, Hermiston, for violating a pedestrian law. The trooper warned the man for the violation and arrested him on a Umatilla County probation violation warrant.
April 23
Pendleton police arrested Angel Alberto Pereira, 40, for third-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
April 24
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Benjamin Solis, 48, for felony possession of methamphetamine.
