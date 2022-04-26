Friday, April 22
5:06 a.m. — A 911 caller on Oldfield Street, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement responded.
9:41 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report about a theft of a 1992 Toyota pickup from the 300 block of South Andrea Street.
12:18 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, for a restraining order violation. Police took a report.
2:36 p.m. — A caller on Blue Jay Street, Umatilla, had some questions regarding her soon to be ex-husband harassing her.
4:19 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to McNary Market, 205 Willamette St., for a domestic disturbance.
11:57 p.m. — A 911 caller reported someone pulled up to a vacant property on Daisy Lane, Irrigon, started a fire in a barrel and left. The caller put out the fire but wanted law enforcement to be aware of this.
Saturday, April 23
12:00 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at North Broad Street, Weston, for a vehicle theft.
1:16 a.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported he woke up to his neighbors fighting and one keeps yelling, “Stop touching me, don’t hit me.”
7:24 a.m. — A caller on Highway 244, Ukiah, stated a person has been driving by his home and honking regularly. He said he reported this on April 15 but was told law enforcement needed more information. The serial honker did it again last night and this morning and the caller was able to get a license plate number.
9:27 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights, 155 Valor Ave., after a man called 911 and stated he took his ex’s keys so she couldn’t leave with the children.
9:27 a.m. — A caller on Locust Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:39 a.m. — Umatilla police received a 911 call from Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St., Umatilla, and the dispatcher heard a female causing a disturbance before the line went dead. Police responded.
11:46 a.m. — A caller on North Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported there were squatters inside a shed behind a vacant house. Law enforcement responded.
1:42 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a brush fire was out of control on Paul Smith Road, Boardman.
2:14 p.m. — A resident in the area of Hilltop Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a man was threatening and harassing his wife. Local law enforcement responded and trespassed the man from the residence.
2:21 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Wood Grain, 600 N.W. Cedar St., for the theft of a vehicle.
2:22 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance.
6:15 p.m. — A resident on East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported a pit bull dog and a German shepherd killed her baby calf. She shot and killed the pit bull in her pasture, but the German shepherd was loose. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and cited Michaela Kay Elward of Irrigon for having a dog as a public nuisance and having a potentially dangerous dog.
8:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported a red Toyota pickup hit her fence and was trying to leave.
9:30 p.m. — A caller on East Columbia Lane, Hermiston, complained about fireworks in the area.
Sunday, April 24
5:31 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Circle K, 1800 Sixth St., for a domestic disturbance.
8:56 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s officers responded to Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater, for a domestic disturbance.
9:34 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2100 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:43 a.m. — Boardman fire and ambulance responded to Lamb Weston West Plant, 600 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, for a 60-year-old man who may have been suffering a cardiac arrest. The ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
1:19 p.m. — A caller reported she was heading west on Interstate 84 by Boardman and saw a dead cow in a feedlot. She also said about 50 cows were there and there didn’t appear to be any water for them because they trampled the water trough.
1:28 p.m. — A caller at McNary Beach, off Beach Access Road, Umatilla, reported there are two people harassing him while he was mountain biking. He was able to separate from the people but would like an officer to respond to the area to discuss his options.
9:21 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Ninth Street for a burglary call. Police took a report.
11:40 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Knights Inn 100 First St. N.W., Boardman, on a 911 call about a man who was intoxicated and became aggressive after the business stopped selling him alcohol. Police provided the man a ride home.
Arrests, citations
April 22
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ruben Plascencia Garcia for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and hit-and-run involving property. He also received a citation for driving uninsured.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, for vehicle theft, possession of a federally controlled substance, delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
April 23
Pilot Rock police arrested Richard Ray Moffett, 60, for vehicle theft, second-degree criminal mischief, hit-and-run involving property and second-degree burglary.
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Perez Garcia, 25, for felony fourth-degree assault, menacing and giving false information to police
April 24
Pendlton police arrested Tyson John Payton, 38, for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Umatilla police arrested Tony Lee Colbray Sr., 60, for felony DUII and on a warrant.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, after a resident there reported neighbors were arguing and there was a gunshot. Deputies arrested Nora Alisia Rodrigues for domestic violence assault and menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
Hermiston police arrested Spencer Carl Seitoku hull, 38, for two counts each of second-degree forgery and identity theft.
