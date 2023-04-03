Friday, March 31
7:17 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Amazon’s Vadata PDX data center on a report of one of its trailer’s being broken into and took a report.
8:29 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report for graffiti at Penrod Kennels, Milton-Freewater.
4:28 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Burger King on a report of a disturbance.
9:05 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on a report of a disturbance.
9:32 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest Fourth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:35 p.m. A Milton-Freewater resident reported someone possibly was breaking into a business. Police arrived to find a door that was damaged. A witness provided police with possible suspect information.
9:54 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to Laurel Lane and Columbia Avenue Northeast, Boardman, on a report of a car crash involving a semitrailer that rolled over and was on fire.
3:14 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Harvest Foods on a report of an assault.
4:14 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to Tower Road and Taggares Lane, Boardman, on a report of a car crash involving a single vehicle that rolled into a ditch. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies issued a citation to the driver.
5:44 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:03 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights Apartments on a report of a disturbance.
Saturday, April 1
1 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest Spruce Street on a report of gunshots. Police were unable to locate someone shooting.
3:05 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of a break-in at the Conoco station and the theft of various items.
3:36 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Joseph Avenue on a report of someone who may have overdosed and was suffering a mental/emotional crisis.
3:42 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Joseph Avenue on a report of domestic disturbance.
4:07 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
8:15 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
8:38 a.m. A caller on the 800 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a lawnmower.
8:42 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on a stop sign at Miller Street and Northeast Third Avenue.
9:41 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Toms Camp Road, Boardman, on a report of the theft of a Honda four-wheeler. A report was taken.
3:49 p.m. Hermiston police again responded to West Joseph Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:35 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Easterday Farms, Boardman, on a report of theft. The sheriff’s office took a report.
7:12 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gravel Pit Lane, Irrigon, on a report of man who threatened to shoot a woman and had fired his weapon into the air.
11:41 p.m. A caller on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported a pit bull dog was their yard and charged their son. The caller stated the dog then returned to its home. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact with the owner.
Sunday, April 2
12:45 a.m. A caller on Suzanna Drive, Hermiston, reported hearing something in their garage and their dog growled at something. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:31 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hermiston-Hinkle Road, Stanfield, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
6:58 a.m. A caller at Morrow County Government Center, Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon, reported he has property on West Glenn Avenue and he witnessed a man steal some tires from the property. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
5:46 p.m. A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported a man would not leave her house and she told him to leave. She stated the man hit her in the face in front of her son. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and trespassed the man.
8:56 p.m. An Oregon State Police trooper on Highway 395 near Pendleton saw a late model black Honda speeding at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. The trooper pursued the car to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The trooper ended the pursuit and multiple agencies tried to find the Honda but did not.
Arrests, citations
April 1
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Ernesto Rodriguez, 37, and Kaylee Lynn Mack, 25, on the 80700 block of Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass. The sheriff’s office also arrested Rodriguez felon in possession of a weapon, carrying concealed weapons, two counts of menacing and two counts of harassment, three counts of attempted unlawful use of weapon and for violating probation.
April 2
Boardman police arrested Justin Mickael Peterson, 31, for vehicle theft and second-degree theft.
Hermiston police arrested Giovanna Angel, 21, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and attempting to elude/flee.
