Friday, April 1
1:06 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Food Basket, 405 N. Sherman St., Stanfield, reported a fire, saying they could see flames to the north. Stanfield police responded.
2:51 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Stone Lane, Hermiston, reported two boys and a young girl were trespassing in the front yard. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:44 a.m. — A 911 caller at Spofford Station Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater, reported seeing a prowler on the property. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:01 a.m. — Hemiston police responded to the 300 block of East Quince Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:52 a.m — Stanfield police initiated activity at Echo Cemetery off Theilson Road for a theft.
11:30 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported someone hacked her smartphone, preventing her from accessing money for her children.
12:36 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a location on North First Street for a fight in a parking lot.
1:08 p.m. — A resident in the area of the 200 block of Southeast Park Place, Irrigon, reported a very loud noise was coming from a nearby house and asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send someone to have the occupants turn it down.
3:06 p.m. — Hemiston police responded to the 700 block of East View Drive on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
5:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on Birch Creek Road, Pendleton, said a man in a green Ford Ranger was harassing him and came to his residence three times that day. Police responded.
7:25 p.m. — A 911 caller on Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary occurred 30 minutes prior. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Saturday, April 2
1:18 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Hermiston Raceway, 81236 Highway 395, Hermiston, after a gray sedan crashed and flipped upside down. The driver was out of the vehicle when agencies first arrived.
1:31 a.m. — A 911 caller at Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater, made a report of an assault. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:59 a.m. — A resident on West Fourth Road, Irrigon called 911 and reported a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt was on her porch. Local law enforcement responded.
2 a.m. — A 911 caller at Westland and Lamb roads, Hermiston, reported a car crash with injuries. Emergency agencies responded.
7:21 a.m. — A dog attack occurred on South Edwards Road, Hermiston. Law enforcement responded.
7:44 a.m. — A caller on Homestead Lane, Boardman, reported someone cut the locks off his gate and stole fuel.
10:55 a.m. — A 911 caller at J&D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock, made a report of theft. Police took the report.
11:52 a.m. — A 911 caller on Kurz Lane, Umatilla, reported being the victim of harassment. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:07 p.m. — A caller reported two dogs on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, killed chickens and chased cows, and security cameras caught them.
12:25 a.m. — A 911 caller on El Monte Street, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement responded.
4:44 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a theft complaint at Umatilla Liquor Store, 1508 Sixth St.
7:18 p.m. — A caller at Driftwood RV Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a male was beating on something in the men’s restroom and bothering tenants in the hot tub. Boardman police responded and advised the male to leave.
7:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Westgate Place on a report of a robbery.
10:46 p.m. — A caller reported loud music was coming from the red barn near the intersection of Kunze Lane and Paul Smith Road, Boardman. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact, and the individuals agreed to keep down the noise.
Sunday, April 3
9:09 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriffs’ Office and Heppner Fire Department responded to Willow Creek Road and Highway 207, Heppner, for a vehicle on fire with flames showing.
12:30 p.m. — A 911 caller on the 600 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone vandalized their vehicle tire.
3:02 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Walla Walla Street on a report of harassment.
9 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office ran extra patrols on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner, due to thefts.
9:55 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.
10 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office ran extra patrols on Tower Road along the Boardman Airport due to street racing.
11:39 p.m. — A 911 caller at Highway 395 and Baggett Lane, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
April 2
• Umatilla police arrested Wayd Steven Harley, 23, for reckless driving and felony fleeing.
• Hermiston police arrested Mateo Simon Carrillo, 34, for felony fleeing, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Pendleton police arrested Natalie Lanae Key, 22, for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, misdemeanor and felony fleeing and on warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.