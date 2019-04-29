THURSDAY
7:06 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a site on Tower Road, Boardman, for an injured young bull elk. A deputy shot and killed the animal, and Oregon State Police advised people on site how to salvage the meat from the carcass.
2:45 p.m. - A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office the elder care facility her brother is in lacks a license to operate but still takes her brother’s money.
FRIDAY
9:57 a.m. - The owner of a business on the 500 block of Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of a power washer and barbecue grill.
3:02 p.m. - A caller on Northeast Covey Court, Hermiston, reported a male, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and wearing jeans and a plaid shirt, claimed he worked with a home security company and insisted he come into her home to check on their panels. The caller said she did not not let him in, and she checked with the company, which claimed the person was not her employee. She also said the male drove a gray Lexus.
4:29 p.m. - An Irrigon man on Washington Lane reported he returned home from being away for weeks and found vandalism at his property and irrigation sprinklers are missing.
5:23 p.m. - A 911 caller reported aggressive dogs on the loose on East Washington Street, Athena.
7:06 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from CenturyLink that something cut a fiber optic line in the Spray area. The company sent a tech to find the problem and advised some residents could have trouble calling 911.
8:29 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
SATURDAY
12:52 p.m. - Emergency services responded to an Irrigon residence for someone who may have overdosed on medication. An ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:24 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for broken windows on the 700 block of Plaza Way. The police at 4:30 p.m. also received a report about broken windows on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street.
11:27 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
1:12 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of drug activity at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
1:42 p.m. - Callers reported the side of a house was on fire on Cheryl Avenue, Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:31 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police received a third complaint about broken windows, this time on the 100 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.
8:42 a.m. - A property manager reported someone broke the gate and padlock on a site on Depot Lane and some cows may be missing.
12:12 p.m. - Medics and law enforcement responded to the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner, for a 40-year-old woman who may have been injured after a horse threw her off.
12:24 p.m. - A resident of Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, told police the landlord is abusive.
12:35 p.m. - Pilot Rock police responded to a residence on Southwest 10th Street on a report of a domestic violence.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police received a report of an armed robbery in Arlington. The suspects were on Highway 730 heading east, and the driver may have been impaired.
A trooper at about 10:40 a.m. spotted a light blue Honda Odyssey speeding east on 730 near Umatilla. The car match the the description of the robbery suspects’ vehicle, and the trooper tried to catch it. The Honda’s driver sped up and passed another vehicle before pulling over.
During the stop, the state police determined there was no armed robbery, but the driver, Alexander Aaron Pratt, 33, of Meridian, Idaho, appeared impaired. A sobriety test revealed more signs of impairment, according to state police, and Pratt admitted to taking prescription medicine. The trooper reached the vehicle and found medication. The trooper booked Pratt into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. State police also contacted Pratt’s federal probation officer, who said he would place a detainer on Pratt.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Taryn Teresa Minthorn, 40, of Pendleton, for DUII and recklessly endangering another.
Saturday
•An Oregon State Police trooper at about 12:15 a.m. stopped a bicyclist for an equipment violation on Highway 11 near milepost 31 in Milton-Freewater. According to state police, the cyclist, David Jesse Goertzen, 45, of Milton-Freewater, rode off to get away. The trooper, however, caught the ride and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton on multiple warrants and misdemeanor attempt to elude.
•Pendleton police arrested Larry Frank Monkus, 68, of Pendleton, for public indecency.
Sunday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javier Cruz Molina for DUII and later released him.
•Pendleton police arrested Eldon Marion Browning, 38, for DUII (alcohol).
•Pilot Rock police arrested Jack Lemuel Davidson Jr., 41, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Ramirez, 37, of Boardman, for felon in possession weapon and domestic violence strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.