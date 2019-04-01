FRIDAY
1:04 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a vehicle crash at Cottonwood Bend and Westland roads, Hermiston.
7:29 a.m. - A Lexington resident on South C Street reported the neighbor’s dog was loose again and last week attacked his dog. The caller said he asked the owner to keep the dog on his own property and he responded with vulgar language. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted both parties, and the owner of the problem dog said he he would keep it in his yard.
9:43 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of harassment at Rodeway Inn & Suites, 205 S.E. Dorion Ave.
10:03 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report of an assault on the first block of Westgate.
1:05 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 1500 block of North First Street.
2:03 p.m. - A caller at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range on Rippee Road, Boardman, reported it looked like someone broke into the shed the sheriff’s office has there. The case is under investigation.
3:38 p.m. - Staff at Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, reported harassing telephone calls.
5:09 p.m. - A Heppner resident on Southeast Matlock Street reported someone drove over her potted plants and trash can. The case is under investigation.
5:21 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for littering and illegal dumping at the car wash on Southeast Court Avenue.
7:49 p.m. - Multiple people rode bicycles in Heppner at North Main and Northeast Center streets, and a caller reported a rider in his 30s threatened her. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy did not find the cyclists.
8:51 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report a 5-year-old boy in Irrigon may have received methamphetamine from an adult.
SATURDAY
1:52 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for drug activity at the Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Ave.
1:52 p.m. - A 911 caller reported domestic violence at Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive.
9:58 p.m. - Pendleton police were back at Circle K on Court Avenue on a 911 call reporting an assault.
11:47 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 100 block of East Main Street.
SUNDAY
2:39 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report for domestic violence on South Thielsen Street, Echo.
10:43 a.m. - Two males fighting at Southwest Ninth Street and Frazer Avenue prompted a call to 911.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested Richard Dean Holmes, 26, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession and a felony parole violation.
•Boardman police arrested Manuel Gutierres Batz, 53, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended/revoked.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Benjamin Jaymes Harvey, 43, of Hermiston, for reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault and second-degree mischief.
The arrest stemmed from another Hermiston man who reported he was driving his GMC Sierra west on Klaus Road, Hermiston, near Alpine Road when someone threw a large stick at the vehicle, breaking the windows in the driver’s door and the extended cab.
•Oregon State Police stopped a night-riding bicyclist on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater for multiple violations. The stop led to the arrest of the rider, Ashtin Clay Romine, 23, of Walla Walla, on an out-of-state warrant and for felony methamphetamine possession. Milton-Freewater police took his bicycle to his friend’s place, and state police booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Luis Angel Serrano, 19, of College Place, for domestic violence harassment, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, menacing and interfering with a making a report.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Jose Alonso Armenta, 24, of Milton-Freewater, for first-degree theft.
