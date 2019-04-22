FRIDAY
12:03 a.m. - Umatilla police took a report for theft from a residence on Powerline Road.
4:06 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 report of an intoxicated person at Knights Inn, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave.
8:49 a.m. - Oregon State Police investigated a complaint about a photo on social media showing a person holding a bull elk head on April 1. The person in the photo is serving court probation for wildlife crimes. State police sent the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office for possible probation violation and unlawful possession of game parts.
9:42 a.m. - A resident of Northwest Ninth Street, Hermiston, reported theft.
4 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to an emergency call for a disturbance at Southwest 17th Street and Emigrant Avenue.
4:22 p.m. - Pendleton police checked out drug activity at Pendleton Mini Storage, 1561 Southgate Place.
5:14 p.m. - Oregon State Police received a report of someone shooting a turkey while remaining seated in a pickup in the area of the 69000 block of Sparks Station Road, Pilot Rock. The complaint is under investigation.
10:58 p.m. - A caller reported hearing gunshots at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Police did not find a shooter.
SATURDAY
8:43 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a stolen vehicle from South Highway 395.
9:08 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on East Hurlburt Avenue.
12:59 p.m. - A man causing a disturbance at the Northwestern Motel, 389 N. Main St., Heppner, resulted in a call to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office. A deputy contacted the man at the Heppner City Park and notified him of his trespass from several locations in Heppner.
1:09 p.m. - A woman driving on East Highway 730 toward Irrigon was forced off the side of the road by a semi-truck following too closely that then passed her vehicle in the center lane of the highway. Oregon State Police and the Morrow County Sheriff's Office were advised of the truck's license plate number.
2:32 p.m. - A red Toro lawn mower was reported stolen from a residence in the 500 block of South Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
5:35 p.m. - Another theft was reported to Hermiston police, this time on West Hermiston Avenue.
6:03 p.m. - Flooding again washed over the area at Westwinds Nursery, 29957 Noble Road, Hermiston.
7:43 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a complaint of criminal mischief Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue.
8 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report of the theft of diesel and a cord of wood from the Mill Zone property on Highway 74 near Heppner. The owner of the property requested extra patrols of the area.
SUNDAY
12 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight at Southeast Court Avenue and Frazer Place.
12:25 a.m. - Stanfield police responded to a barking dog on South Thielsen Street, Echo.
1:56 a.m. - Hermiston police were unable to find a reported prowler at a residence on West Johns Avenue.
3:28 a.m. - A resident of Boardman Avenue Northwest and Columbia Avenue Northwest, Boardman, reported seven gunshots, from a semi-automatic weapon, in the area east of his residence. Morrow County sheriff's deputies were unable to locate a shooter.
6:44 a.m. - The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District and Helix Rural Fire responded to a haystack fire at York and Johnson roads, Weston. Three brush trucks, two fire engines and three water tenders took on the blaze. The crews cleared the scene at 2:15 a.m.
1:42 p.m. - Fox kits living in a culvert along Highway 74 between Heppner and Lexington are running out into the road, a man reported to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
2:03 p.m. A 911 caller on Valley View Drive, Pendleton, reported a fight in progress.
7:27 p.m. - Residents of Southeast California Avenue, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report they thought they heard gun shots on their property, but when they investigated outside they found their daughter's bedroom window had been shattered. They said they would call back to speak to a deputy if they needed further assistance.
7:42 p.m. - Pilot Rock police responded to an emergency call on Northeast Douglas Street for a domestic disturbance.
9:22 p.m. - A vehicle break-in was reported at Umatilla High School, 1460 Seventh St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police cited Travis David Smith, 38, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police stopped a northbound white Mazda at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 11 near milepost 31 for running a red light at an intersection. The trooper arrested the driver, Kayla Marie Davis, 19, for DUII. The trooper also cited John Alvin Sy Ambalong, 21, of Walla Walla, for supplying alcohol and marijuana to minors.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Morris Roy Sam, 56, for failure to appear, violating probation, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
