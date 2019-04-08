FRIDAY
3:24 a.m. — A 48-year-old California man fell asleep while driving a semitrailer east on Interstate 84 near milepost 243. The big rig crossed the fog line and damaged hundreds of feet of guardrail before coming to a stop. Oregon State Police cited the driver for failure to drive within a single lane.
6:26 a.m. — A Pendleton caller at Southwest 10th Street complained about a male riding a motorized bike on the city’s river parkway.
7:59 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 1500 block of West Sunland Avenue.
10:36 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1600 block of North First Street.
10:54 a.m. — Pendleton police dealt with graffiti at Southeast Frazer Avenue and Sixth Street.
11:33 a.m. — A 911 caller reported an assault at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1805 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
2:04 p.m. — A caller on Pine Tree Avenue, Umatilla, complained about a dog that tends to bark non-stop from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2:40 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, on a report a woman with a frying pan threatened another woman. Deputies arrested the first woman on misdemeanors of trespassing and menacing.
2:49 p.m. — Pendleton police received an emergency report of a stalking order violation on the 400 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the high school, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., to help with a possible fight.
4:04 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 100 block of West McKenzie Avenue, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
11:58 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of West Fulton Avenue.
5:46 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Brownell Extension and Third Street for someone choking another.
6:18 p.m. — A Hermiston caller reported a disturbance on the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue.
9:39 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a fight on the 100 block of Southeast Dorion Avenue.
10:12 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a 911 call for an assault on Southwest Cedar Street.
10:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue for a disturbance, and 14 minutes later got an emergency call about a disturbance on the 500 block of Southwest 13th Place.
SUNDAY
2:16 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at Denny’s, 610 Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
10:20 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — A caller reported a robbery on the 1900 block of North First Street, Hermiston. Hermiston police reported the incident is under investigation.
12:46 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, 100 W. First St., Boardman, on a complaint of a male with a .45-caliber handgun banging on doors. An officer found a male, who said he was with friends walking from the bar and one of them said he had a .45. Police determined there was no crime.
2:10 p.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on the 700 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue and minutes later at Southeast Sixth Street and Frazer Avenue.
7:38 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child abuse in Irrigon.
7:56 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 600 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue reported someone drove into her fence.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Melody Swett, 63, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Hermiston police arrested Jason Eugene Hoecker, 43, for felony failure to report as sex offender.
•OSP arrested Gerald Dain Rinsink, 32, of Kennewick, for DUII.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joshua Colin Husted, 45, of Pendleton, for violating a restraining order and domestic abuse.
•Oregon State Police arrested Judy Karen Sauers, 67, of Pilot Rock, for DUII.
Sunday
•Hermiston police arrested Nicholas Andrew Boese, 26, of Hermiston, on out-of-state warrants and for domestic violence strangulation and interfering with making a report.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Jo Royal for DUII following a crash at Southwest Second Street and West Highway 730, Irrigon. Deputies later released her on her own recognizance.
