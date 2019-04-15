FRIDAY
9:29 p.m. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Touchet, Washington, suffered injuries in a crash on Highway 11 outside Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police reported Isaac Cornuck was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle when he changed lanes and braked to exit the road. During the lane change, a driver in a Pontiac Grand Am struck the motorcycle from behind. The impact threw Cornuck from the bike.
An ambulance took Cornuck to an area hospital. State police did not report on the seriousness of his injuries, and there is no indication of any citations.
9:32 a.m. — An Irrigon resident reported the theft of $4,000 in cash from his home. He also identified the suspect.
10:15 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for graffiti on the 1100 block of Lamb Street.
3:33 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a child alone in the road on Northwest 11th Street.
4:26 p.m. — A Boardman resident on Mountain View Drive report two large Dobermanns in his yard. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy did not find the dogs nor their owner.
4:42 p.m. — A hostile person in the emergency department waiting room at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, prompted staff to call police for help.
5:47 p.m. — A caller on Heppner’s Main Street told law enforcement a male tied rope to trees in the city park and walked on it. The caller said she reported this because it seemed odd.
8:49 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of a son and father fighting at Columbia Crest Apartments on Third Street.
SATURDAY
7:13 a.m. — Staff at Medelez Inc., 30522 Oldfield St., Hermiston, reported a burglary.
7:48 a.m. — An Irrigon resident told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office a young black Labrador followed her home and was in her back yard. A sheriff’s deputy took the dog to the local pet rescue.
11:43 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Northeast Aspen Drive, Hermiston.
10:23 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a 24-year-old Walla Walla woman crashed on Highway 207 near milepost 19 in Morrow County.
The driver was unfamiliar with the area, according to state police, and heading north when she ran over a patch of gravel and over-corrected, causing her Toyota Corolla to roll onto the shoulder. The driver said she was in pain, and an ambulance took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
SUNDAY
2:29 p.m. — Emergency services in Hermiston responded to a report of a 21-year-old woman suffering a mental health crisis.
4:36 p.m. — A Umatilla resident on El Monte Street waved down an officer to report a burglary.
7:56 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a fast lane change led to a crash.
Three vehicles were in a caravan from Idaho on Interstate 84 heading west near milepost 163 when a silver Dodge Durango crossed lanes in front of the second vehicle. The driver hit the brakes to avoid a crash, and the driver of the third vehicle did the same and swerved. The third vehicle then spun sideways into the median and rolled once.
State police did not report if the third driver was injured, but a trooper cited the Durango driver for reckless driving.
8:50 p.m. — Residents on West Hermiton Avenue, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots.
9:41 p.m. — A 911 caller reported domestic violence and assault at a residence on Joy Lane, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Billy Joe Baker, 25, of Hermiston, for first-degree criminal mischief (felony vandalism), second-degree disorderly conduct and a warrant.
•Oregon State Police at 4:30 p.m. responded to Highway 37 near milepost 26 on a report of a male in a vehicle punching a female. The 911 caller stayed on the line and followed the vehicle and watched it stop at a residence on Mumm Lane. The state police trooper arrived and contacted the male.
According to state police, he was covered in blood.
The trooper detained him and spoke with the victim. After hearing her statement, the trooper arrested Tyler Corbin Dunn, 20, of Pendleton, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault and on a warrant, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested Truman Lloyd Chamberlin, 22, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession, violating parole and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jerome Dean Davis, 53, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday morning of a man grabbing a young girl by the arm at the park in Heppner, then later that same man walked by the house and told the girl to shut up. Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Jon David Hanna, 42, for harassment and third-degree sexual abuse, both misdemeanors.
•Hermiston police arrested Sebastian Matias Ramirez, 19, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, property hit-and-run and reckless driving.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Chance Lee Gibbs, 34, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession, third-degree theft and a probation violation.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shealee Kay Bailey, 30, of Hermiston, for possession of heroin and on a warrant for failure to appear.
