Thursday, Aug. 5
10:11 a.m. — Oregon State Police cited the driver of a wildland fire truck who had a warrant out of Linn County. A trooper stopped the driver, Jonathon Adam Evans, 26, of Salem, for a traffic violation on Interstate 82 near milepost 44. Evans was cited on counts of contempt of court, speeding and driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Aug. 6
9:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Willamette Avenue and John Day Street, Umatilla.
9:26 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a semitrailer crash near highways 206 and 207. The vehicle’s brakes failed while driving downhill, flipped over on the driver’s side and crossed the opposing lane before stopping on the gravel shoulder, pinning the driver underneath, police reported. The driver’s injuries were treated at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner.
9:33 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported assault on Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton.
9:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street, Weston.
11:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hat Rock Campground on Hat Rock Road, Hermiston.
Saturday, Aug. 7
1:19 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
3:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Umatilla Police Department on Sixth Street, Umatilla.
4:08 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Seventh Street, Hermiston.
7:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the United States Post Office on South Main Street, Stanfield.
Sunday, Aug. 8
1:08 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
5:13 a.m. — The Umatilla Police Department responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sixth Street, Umatilla.
1:53 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Gun Club Lane, Hermiston.
8:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
Monday, Aug. 9
2:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Wayne Street, Stanfield.
Arrests, Citations
Aug. 7
Pendleton police arrested Robert Earl Lee Hassa, 26, on counts of menacing, interfering with a peace officer, harassment and resisting arrest.
Aug. 9
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salvador Guilar Sr., 54, for driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving.
