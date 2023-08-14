Friday, Aug. 11
8:17 a.m. A caller reported a burglary at the Boise Cascade chip mill at 31221 Roxbury Road, Umatilla. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
8:25 a.m. A caller reported a burglary at his cabin on U.S. Forest Service Road 5316 in the Heppner area. He said the place was ransacked and whoever did it cut chains and stole his John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
11:19 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at North Broad and East Main streets, Weston.
11:34 a.m. A caller on East Main Street, Ione, reported a person was getting aggressive toward volunteers and made threats against people helping to clean up the town from the recent flash flood.
11:40 a.m. Hermiston police received a complaint about criminal mischief at North First Street and West Jennie Avenue.
12:42 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a burglary on Albee Road, Ukiah.
2:38 p.m. A caller reported an assault on the 600 block of West Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston. Police responded and made an arrest.
5:06 p.m. A caller at the C & D Drive-In and Bakery, Boardman, reported a motor home hit a vehicle in the parking lot and the driver was slurring words and getting “mouthy.” Boardman police took a report.
6:22 p.m. A 911 caller reported a fight on Northeast McCallister Lane, Hermiston.
Saturday, Aug. 12
12:37 a.m. A caller reported an assault at the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman. An ambulance took a patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Police took a report.
3:49 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of gunshots on South Highway 395 and six minutes later a caller reported gunshots on Northeast Second Street, Hermiston.
5:40 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Northeast Aspen Drive, Hermiston.
8:45 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Highway 204, Weston. A sheriff’s deputy took a report.
10:50 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Southwest Douglas Drive at McKay Reservoir, Pendleton.
10:57 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 100 Block of Southeast Sixth Street.
12:05 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.
1:39 p.m. A resident on Southeast Skyline Drive, Heppner, reported someone broke into her home and she has pottery missing.
7:01 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect.
8:32 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 900 block of Southeast Ninth Street, Pendleton. Police took a report.
9:12 p.m. A caller working at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner, reported it sounded like juveniles were on the football field, the lights were on and the scoreboard also was on, but she was unaware anyone was supposed to be there.
9:26 p.m. A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported someone nearby was setting off fireworks and shooting guns. Law enforcement was not able to find the subject of the complaint.
11:10 p.m. A 911 caller reported an assault on East Airport Road, Hermiston.
11:29 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect.
Sunday, Aug. 13
11:36 a.m. A caller at Short Stop, 32553 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported the fraudulent use of a credit card to make a purchase. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:18 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of Northwest Ellis Avenue.
5:40 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on Lincton Mountain Road, Weston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:58 p.m. Police received a report of fraud on South Bonanza Street, Echo. The matter is under investigation.
8:18 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at RedTail RV Park, Stanfield.
9:05 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance on North Prescott Street, Echo.
10:20 p.m. A 911 caller reported gunshots at Hat Rock Campground in Hermiston.
10:43 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on West Wade Street, Adams.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 11
Milton-Freewater police arrested Lori Helen Bushman, 55, for second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, reckless endangering and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Aug. 12
Pendleton police arrested Jessy Ray Church, 24, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Krystle Hines, 23, for unlawful possession of MDMA, giving false information (fraud/deception) and on warrants.
Aug. 13
Oregon State Police arrested Victor Hugo Murguia Gonzalez, 27, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston for second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), resisting arrest and assault of a public safety officer.
Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Irvin Moreno, 31, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
