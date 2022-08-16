Friday, Aug. 12
9:08 a.m. — A female came to the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., asking to speak to an officer regarding someone who has gotten into her TikTok account and a text messaging app and is sending weird messages from her phone.
9:15 a.m. — A caller reported someone broke into and damaged a bus on the 400 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, and stole various items.
12:07 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Columbia River off West Eighth Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, for a boat rescue.
6:31 p.m. — A caller reported several cows were on Highway 74 at Pettys Canyon Lane, Ione, and one appeared to have its head stuck in a barbed wire fence. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the owner of the livestock, who would handle the situation.
7:11 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to Morrow Estates, 357 N.E. Marshall Loop, Boardman, on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. An ambulance took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:47 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of items from their porch.
10:10 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Jefferson Street, Umatilla, on a report of shots being fired. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
11:05 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to the Irrigon Shell Station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, for a 62-year-old man who was bleeding and had broken ribs. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Saturday, Aug. 13
7:03 a.m. — A caller reported a haystack on fire off Balm Fork Road, Heppner.
7:39 a.m. — A caller reported a female he knows stole his parents’ white 2017 Jeep Cherokee on the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
10:33 a.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office that a female has been calling her brother and saying false things about him and harassing him on the phone.
10:33 a.m. — A caller on Elizabeth Drive, Stanfield, reported he accidentally hit his wife with a backpack and the metal clip left a mark.
2:57 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of his backpack from the 100 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
4:01 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported someone stole some of her horses in November 2021, and it was her son who took them. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:43 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Jennie Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:35 p.m. — A caller on Kunze Lane, Boardman reported there was a party with a band in the area of Parkside and Hilltop drives and they were setting off fireworks. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 14
1:36 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Airport Road on a report of an assault.
11:03 a.m. — A resident of Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of a trailer with possessions in it from a One Stop in Umatilla County.
12:21 p.m. — A caller on the Columbia River at Boardman reported hearing bullets whizzing by him, and he tried to get the attention of the people shooting. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, and the individuals would be leaving.
3:16 p.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported a German shepherd was on her property and trying to attack her daughter’s lamb. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave the resident some options.
9:04 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported two coyotes were in her backyard and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told her it was OK to shoot them. She asked if the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office could assist.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 12
• Oregon State Police arrested Steffanee Rae Chambrone, 39, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah Ann Miller, 30, for vehicle theft, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Aug. 13
• Pendleton police arrested John Jacob Vanswoll, 37, for, second-degree burglary.
• Pendleton police arrested Cody Stephen Stackhouse, 33, for second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 15
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Austin Corbin, 25, for DUII (alcohol).
