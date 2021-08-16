Thursday, Aug. 12
2:23 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of Highway 204 near milepost 3, Umatilla. The 23-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry avoided hitting an elk and ended up rolling the car. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Friday, Aug. 13
12:56 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:39 a.m. — A female approached a Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling the county fair in Hermiston and reported there was a fight. The deputy responded to the fracas between two 14-year-old girls. Per rules at the fair, he trespassed both for the duration of the fair because they were fighting.
3:44 p.m. — The Oregon State Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Lamb Road and Westland Road, Hermiston. A driver heading north on Westland Road reportedly lost control of his vehicle while attempting to plug in his cellphone and rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign. The driver of the rear-ended car said they had neck pain and was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital.
4:27 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Highway 395 South, Pendleton.
5:55 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported burglary on West Moore Avenue, Hermiston.
Saturday, Aug. 14
11:31 a.m. — A 61-year-old man from Lakewood, Washington, crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 84 near Deadman Pass and required an air ambulance.
Oregon State Police reported the motorcyclist was eastbound near milepost 223 when he accelerated through a sharp turn and lost control of the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. The crash threw the man from the motorcycle, causing him injuries.
An ambulance took him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he was transferred to an air ambulance and flown to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland.
3:03 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon.
8:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Crossroads on Sixth Street, Umatilla.
11:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Main Street, Echo.
Sunday, Aug. 15
6:09 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Progress Road, Hermiston.
12:22 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Coyote Ridge Road, Weston.
3:41 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Old Oregon Trail, Meacham.
8:07 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests, Citations
Aug. 13
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Adrian Abrego, 19, of Milton-Freewater, for first-degree burglary after a resident reported she arrived to her vacant rental property on the 900 block of Parallel Street and found a person inside.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Sterling Thompson, 19, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, dangerous drugs (a felony), criminal use of drugs (a misdemeanor) and criminal activity in drugs (a felony).
Aug. 14
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher David Krolick, 33, for reckless burning.
Aug. 15
• Boardman police arrested Damion Isom, 19, on one count of fourth-degree assault.
• Oregon State Police during a traffic stop on Highway 395 several miles south of Pendleton cited Morgan Allen Styvar, 23, of Pilot Rock, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released him to relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.