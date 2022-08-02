Friday, July 29
11:31 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police found graffiti on the back of the restrooms at Yantis Park at 200 De Haven St.
12:31 p.m. — Pendleton police received a call reporting a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest First Street.
1:55 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Aiken Street, Heppner, reported squatters have camped near his shed for seven months, and now two of his trailers are gone. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:42 p.m. — An employee of McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, reported finding graffiti on the back wall.
2:53 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 800 block of Southwest Sixth Street, Pendleton.
3:25 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 204, Weston, reported a semi lost control and tipped into the ditch. Emergency agencies responded.
3:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported a semi on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
5:31 p.m. — A Hermiston resident reported their father was hitting family members.
6:13 p.m. — A 911 caller in a boat on McKay Reservoir, in Pendleton, requested 911 saying “they have someone in the water.” Emergency agencies responded.
6:27 p.m. — Hermiston police receive a report from West Juniper Avenue of a 60-year-old man who was delusional, attempting to leave and was threatening violence.
8:32 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 207, Echo, reported a combine and other equipment was on fire. Multiple emergency agencies responded.
10:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported several males were fighting on Faler Road, Boardman. Multiple emergency agencies responded. An ambulance took a person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
11:10 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported she heard gunshots or fireworks. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked it out and found it was construction in the area.
Saturday, July 30
12:04 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast 12th Street, Irrigon, dropped the call. Morrow County dispatch called back, and a female reported a male came at her with a wrench and shoved her out of the house. She declined medical help and was driving away. Local law enforcement responded. She did not want to pursue a case.
12:54 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report about a fight on East Main Street.
1:40 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Street for an assault call and made an arrest.
8:51 a.m. — An Ione resident reported getting harassing phone calls 20 or more times a day from a scammer and asked what she can do about it. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised her to not answer the calls or give scammers information.
11:11 a.m. — A Boardman resident called for a crisis team for her son, who was suffering an emotional or mental crisis.
12:34 p.m. — A caller reported miniature ponies at a property on Crooked Road, Irrigon, had hooves in poor condition. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the horses.
3:36 p.m. — A caller reported two or three people were in a fight and someone was bleeding at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
4:04 p.m. — A College Place resident reported someone spray painted his vehicle on the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
5:49 p.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, a relative threatened and threw items at her.
6:17 p.m. — A 911 caller at Spofford Station Winery off Elliot Road, in Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:31 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southeast 17th Street on a report of a burglary.
8:43 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 207, Echo, on a report of an assault.
11:38 p.m. — A caller on Highway 74, Heppner, reported a garage, camp trailer and car were on fire. Multiple emergency agencies responded.
Sunday, July 31
2:56 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Columbia Lane, Hermiston, reported eight people are physically fighting. Police responded.
6:12 a.m. — A caller at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported a drunk driver in a black Mazda hit his car in a parking space, and the driver was passed out behind the wheel. Boardman police and fire responded.
11:35 a.m. — A Heppner resident asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about a cat that someone abandoned in their new house and it now has kittens.
7:28 p.m. — Boardman police and fire and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 187 at Boardman for a vehicle that caught fire. Upon arrival, fire units found fire fully engulfing an SUV. Occupants were able to move to safety, and crews extinguished the fire and stopped the flames from spreading to nearby grass. There were no reports of injuries.
Arrests, citations
July 30
Hermiston police arrested Jose Ines Roque Lopez, 39, for fourth-degree assault.
July 31
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Norman Ames, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.
• Pendleton police arrested William Everett Rachau, 34, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering and on a warrant.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Russell Ellsworth, 18, for second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault after receiving a third-hand report at 3:25 a.m. about a person on Baseline Lane, Lexington, acting erratically at a house with several people present.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrigo Rodriguez Campos, 26, for hit-and-run involving property, false reporting, felon in possession of a weapon and felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Pendleton police arrested Devin Kekoa Meyers, 31, for vehicle theft, second-degree criminal mischief, a parole violation and on a warrant.
• Pendleton police arrested Kaitlyn Grace Smith, 21, for giving false information to law enforcement, supplying contraband and on a warrant.
• Pendleton police arrested Kelly Edward Munden, 48, for three counts of menacing (intimidation/threat) and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Pendleton police arrested Deidre E. Bill, 27, for resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and attempted assault of a public safety officer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.