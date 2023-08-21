Friday, Aug. 18
3:47 a.m. A customer at Circle K, Umatilla, reported "there was an attack or something."
9:21 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Baggett Lane, Hermiston. Law enforcement responded and took a report.
12:02 p.m. A caller on Rippee Road, Boardman, reported a male employee was upset about a work schedule change and threatened management with a gun.
1:04 p.m. A resident on Northeast Quaid Street, Heppner, reported someone shot and killed his Siamese cat with a pellet gun.
1:38 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Oriole Street, Umatilla.
2:05 p.m. A 911 caller reported a brush fire burning on a couple of acres at Feedville Road and Highway 207, Hermiston.
1:46 p.m. An employee at Harvest Foods, Umatilla, reported a mother and pregnant daughter were making threats in the bottle recycle area and left in a vehicle.
7:55 p.m. A 911 caller reported a street fight involving a handgun at Chenowith Avenue and Columbia Boulevard, Umatilla.
10:08 p.m. A 911 caller reported a burglary on North First Street, Hermiston.
11:06 p.m. A 911 caller on Old Oregon Trail Road, Meacham, reported a domestic disturbance.
11:11 p.m. A caller reported juveniles with alcohol near the dormitory barn at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner.
Saturday, Aug. 19
1:37 a.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84, Boardman.
2:57 a.m. A caller reported a haystack was on fire at Meenderinck Dairy on Homestead Lane, Hermiston.
9:58 a.m. A caller reported a break-in at her unit at Irrigon Mini Storage, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
10:29 a.m. A caller on East Main Street, Ukiah, reported a burglary. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:34 p.m. A Heppner resident reported a male tried to hit her with his vehicle the previous night and has followed her home and to other locations. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
3:54 p.m. A resident on Second Street Northeast, Boardman, reported she barricaded herself inside her home because her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend were outside and yelling to get in. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
8:21 p.m. A caller reported a young male at the C & D Drive-In and Bakery, Boardman, may have been the victim of an assault. Police responded, took a report and opened an investigation,
9:23 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 2500 block of Westgate on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
Sunday, Aug. 20
12:18 a.m. Umatilla police received a complaint about noise on Chenowith Avenue.
9:09 a.m. A 911 caller reported an armed person at South Normal and East Wallace streets, Weston.
10:07 a.m. A resident on the 1200 block of Lamb Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone slashed two tires on their Pontiac G8.
12:36 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 2100 block of North First Place. Police responded and took a report.
12:45 p.m. A 911 caller reported a burglary on Northeast Chart Street Extension, Hermiston.
12:53 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
1:31 p.m. A resident on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported theft of services from someone filling his trash can.
4:48 p.m. A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported a person tried to stab them.
9:10 p.m. A resident on the 200 block of Eagle Crest Drive in Walla Walla reported the theft of both license plates, a Kenwood stereo and speakers from their vehicle recovered on the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
11:42 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of gunshots at Northeast 10th Street and Elm Avenue. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 18
Oregon State Police arrested Mauricio Rodriguez Ayala, 29, for vehicle theft and first-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paula Galvan, 45, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Umatilla police arrested Lawrence Edward Shipley, 57, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patricia Faye Diamond, Age: 45, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Aug. 19
Pendleton police arrested Michael Paul Lubeck, 40, for first-degree attempted arson and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Ledesma Parra, 50, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), hit-and-run involving property and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla police arrested Santos Lucas Hernandez, 34, for felony DUII and felony driving while suspended/revoked.
Aug. 20
Pendleton police arrested Alberto Torres-Lopez, 44, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Alfredo Olivo Manchuca, 39, on the 600 block of Knapp Street, Irrigon, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Boardman police arrested Kayla Marie Connell, 31, for assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and on a warrant for failure to appear.
