Friday, Aug. 19
12:49 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Second Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:37 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle theft on Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:27 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Madrona Avenue, Hermiston, just kept saying “police.” Emergency agencies responded.
11:43 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported gunshots. Police responded.
Saturday, Aug. 20
12:03 a.m. — Milton-Freewater Police Department requested assistance from other agencies on Southwest First Avenue.
8:03 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and rescue was initiated at McKay Reservoir, Pendleton.
12:41 p.m. — A 911 caller on Brockel Way, Hermiston, reported an aggressive, black Rottweiler was at large. Police responded.
10:58 p.m. — A 911 caller on Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
Sunday, Aug. 21
4:42 a.m. — A 911 caller on Phillips and Meharry roads, Milton-Freewater, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
8:54 a.m. — A 911 caller on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported a car crash involving a pedestrian. Emergency agencies responded.
3:42 p.m. — A resident of Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road, S.W., Boardman, reported her husband may be intoxicated, tried to hit her, took away her phone and took her children’s apartment. She said she fled to a neighbor’s place to call police. Boardman police responded, but found there was no crime. Police gave the couple the National Domestic Violence Hotline number.
6:57 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported a dog attacked his horse.
8:51 p.m. — A 911 caller on Best and Market roads, Pendleton, reported a man (whom she identified by name) just punched her and she is bleeding. She said she is near the grain elevator in a silver Chevy Malibu. Police responded.
10:41 p.m. — A 911 caller on Westland and Cottonwood Bend roads, Hermiston, reported an industrial structure fire. Emergency agencies responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 19
Hermiston police arrested Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Aug. 20
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rogelio Antonio Abelino, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Aug. 21
Hermiston police arrested Rocael Calmo Jeronimo, 23, for DUII (alcohol), driving while suspended/revoked, giving false information and violating probation.
