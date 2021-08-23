Friday, Aug. 20

1:41 p.m. — The Umatilla Police Department responded to a reported assault at Lifeways on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla.

Saturday, Aug. 21

8:29 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Elite Heating & Cooling on Liberty Lane, Hermiston.

3:40 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Ninth Street, Pendleton.

Sunday, Aug. 22

3:51 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on South Highway 395, Hermiston.

4:53 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at Short Stop No. 1 on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.

9:59 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on East Washington Street, Athena.

12:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Blue Mountain Village Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.

1:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Sunset Trailer Court on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.

1:55 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Quince Avenue, Hermiston.

7:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street, Umatilla.

9:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.

10:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Olive Court, Boardman.

Arrests, citations

Aug. 20

Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Theresa Delsie Guardipee, 40, for felony assault and misdemeanors of menacing and domestic abuse.

Aug. 21

Milton-Freewater police cited Alex Stevens, 24, of College Place, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

Aug. 22

Hermiston police arrested Julio Juan Cristobal, 23, for DUII and on two warrants for failure to appear.

Hermiston police arrested Aaren Antheny Rivera Barrera, 29, for violating parole, first-degree trespass, resisting arrest, giving false information to law enforcement and second-degree theft.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clinton Raymond Downs, 30, for second-degree assault and hit-and-run on an injured person, both felonies.

Tags

Reporter

Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.