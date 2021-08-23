Public safety log for Tuesday, Aug. 24 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Aug. 201:41 p.m. — The Umatilla Police Department responded to a reported assault at Lifeways on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla.Saturday, Aug. 218:29 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Elite Heating & Cooling on Liberty Lane, Hermiston.3:40 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Ninth Street, Pendleton.Sunday, Aug. 223:51 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on South Highway 395, Hermiston.4:53 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at Short Stop No. 1 on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.9:59 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on East Washington Street, Athena.12:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Blue Mountain Village Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.1:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Sunset Trailer Court on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.1:55 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Quince Avenue, Hermiston.1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGI7:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street, Umatilla.9:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.10:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Olive Court, Boardman.Arrests, citationsAug. 20Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Theresa Delsie Guardipee, 40, for felony assault and misdemeanors of menacing and domestic abuse.Aug. 21Milton-Freewater police cited Alex Stevens, 24, of College Place, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).Aug. 22Hermiston police arrested Julio Juan Cristobal, 23, for DUII and on two warrants for failure to appear.Hermiston police arrested Aaren Antheny Rivera Barrera, 29, for violating parole, first-degree trespass, resisting arrest, giving false information to law enforcement and second-degree theft.The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clinton Raymond Downs, 30, for second-degree assault and hit-and-run on an injured person, both felonies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morrow County Assault Police Crime Criminal Law Law Sheriff Felony Umatilla County Clinton Umatilla River Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
