Friday, Aug. 25
12:45 a.m. Pendleton police received a complaint about noise on Southeast Sixth Street. Police responded and issued a warning.
1:38 a.m. A caller on George Street, Pendleton, made a complaint about noise.
6:01 a.m. A resident on the 200 block of Northwest Second Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of their silver 1997 Nissan Altima.
8:41 a.m. A caller reported graffiti on the restroom at Nugent Park, Umatilla.
9:28 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about child neglect.
10:58 a.m. A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported a male “put hands” on her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman police searched for but did not find the suspect.
2:20 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of South First Street.
2:59 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a burglary at Lamarr Gulch and Watts roads, Athena.
5:02 p.m. A caller reported seeing profane graffiti on Northwest Water Street, Heppner.
5:42 p.m. A caller reported a burglary at their unit at Irrigon Mini Storage, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
6:03 p.m. A 911 caller on Wisesap Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a domestic disturbance. Local law enforcement responded.
7:34 p.m. A 911 caller reported gunshots at the Oxbow Trail on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston.
8:51 p.m. A caller reported gunshots on Southwest Tutuilla Road, in Pendleton. Law enforcement issued a citation.
10:19 p.m. Workers with Union Pacific Railroad reported hearing gunshots at South Ott and East Feedville roads, Stanfield.
10:56 p.m. A caller reported finding shattered glass bottles in the road at Northeast Barratt Boulevard and East Fairway Avenue, Heppner, and seeing a group run away. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted a parent, and someone would be cleaning up the mess.
11:15 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2600 block of Northeast Lindell Drive, Pendleton. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation.
11:53 p.m. A 911 caller reported a possible field fire at Powerline and Radar roads, Umatilla.
Saturday, Aug. 26
2:12 a.m. A 911 caller reported a noise complaint on North Obrien Street, Stanfield.
2:48 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an assault on North Broad Street, Weston.
3:33 a.m. Emergency services received a callout for a vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 84 at Boardman. A helicopter ambulance also responded and transported a patient. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:54 a.m. A resident on Southwest Nevada Avenue, Irrigon, reported the theft of his 21-foot-long trailer frame and axle. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:58 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Kiwi Court, Umatilla.
4:47 p.m. A 911 caller reported seeing a male holding a gun at Southwest Frazer Avenue and 14th Street, Pendleton.
6:56 p.m. A caller reported hearing gunshots on West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:45 p.m. A resident on the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a red and black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.
10:25 p.m. A caller at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon, reported the business closed for the night but two males without ID had come and gone from the bar a couple of times and left a Toyota SUV in the parking lot. Local law enforcement checked it out and recovered the Toyota as a stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 27
1:51 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 200 block of East Newport Avenue, Hermiston.
2:26 a.m. A 911 caller at Frontier Court mobile home park, Boardman, reported her husband threatened her and her children.
5:24 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at the Athena Baptist Church, Athena. The sheriff’s office took a report.
11:13 a.m. Local emergency services received a callout for a vehicle crash with injuries in a field off Highway 207 near the North Lexington Elevator, Lexington. An emergency helicopter flew a patient to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
5:10 p.m. Stanfield police received a report of a burglary on Umatilla Street.
9:24 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Depot Lane, Irrigon, about a kidnapping.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 26
Boardman police arrested Fabian Marcelino Lopez, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and failing to present or carry a license.
Boardman police arrested Hector Ascencion Santos, 19, for DUII (alcohol), failing to present or carry a license and on a warrant.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jared Russell Burns, 34, for escape, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Aug. 27
Pendleton police arrested Jeremy H, Battreall, 24, for harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and menacing.
Hermiston police arrested Lance Layton Jones, 48, for second-degree assault and reckless driving.
Aug. 28
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Guadalupe Villarreal, 22, for DUII (alcohol).
