Friday, July 30
12:40 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported assault at Cadillac Jacks Saloon on Southwest Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton.
7:44 a.m. — The Stanfield Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
3:04 p.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Fifth Street, Pendleton.
8:02 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported assault on East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.
10:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Wildwood Lane, Umatilla.
10:52 p.m. — The Pilot Rock Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Southwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock.
Saturday, July 31
12:09 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Faler Road, Boardman.
3:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Lind Road, Umatilla.
8:00 p.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Court Place, Pendleton.
10:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street, Weston.
10:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue, Pendleton.
11:46 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston.
11:52 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported assault on North First Street, Hermiston.
Sunday, Aug. 1
1:16 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Punkin Center Mobile Home Park on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
4:10 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vehicle theft on West Main Street, Ukiah.
Arrests, Citations
July 30
Oregon State Police arrested Mario Marquez Sosa, 33, of Stanfield, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police arrested Steven Douglas Brown, 49, of Kennewick, with DUII.
July 31
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Veronica Jayne Hall, 25, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and interfering with a peace officer.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Juan Ramon Abrego, 46, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree trespass and third-degree theft.
Aug. 1
Pendleton police arrested David Grant Mills, 57, for first-degree trespass, harassment, menacing and attempted strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.