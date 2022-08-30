Friday, Aug. 26
9:22 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cow in the road at Highway 730 and Apricot Lane, Umatilla.
10:48 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported she received an email stating she was charged $500 on her PayPal account to buy cryptocurrency but she does not have a PayPal account.
3:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Fifth Street on a report of a burglary.
4:29 p.m. — Pendleton police received a request from the Vancouver Police Department requesting assistance with a fraud case.
5:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of Southeast Ninth Street on a report of a burglary.
5:32 p.m. — A caller on Sunnyside Road, Milton-Freewater, reported his car ran out of gas at 11 p.m. on Aug. 19, so he left his car on the side of the road. When he returned to retrieve his car at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, he noticed the following items missing: Heat Wave sunglasses, Gucci slippers, Nikon and Canyon cameras, his Social Security card and passport. Oregon State Police took a report.
10:10 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a rental property on Northeast Riverside Avenue to assist other emergency agencies with a person suffering from an overdose.
Saturday, Aug. 27
12:45 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Bridgeport Avenue on a report of a burglary.
12:47 a.m. — Oregon State Police asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on and to provide water to motorists in a disabled blue GMC pickup on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in the Boardman area. The sheriff’s office responded and also provided the individuals with a business card.
2:34 a.m. — Umatilla Police Department took a report of a vehicle theft on Walla Walla Street.
12:07 p.m. — A caller on Adams Road, Pendleton, reported there are four large, white sheep dogs chasing motorcycles down the road.
12:31 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a possible restraining order violation in Heppner. The sheriff’s office opened an investigation.
1:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Court Avenue and South Main Street on a report of a pickup losing its trailer, and it hit a parked car near the Rainbow Cafe. Police took a report.
3:07 p.m. — An employee at Farmland Reserves Inc. on Pole Line Road, Boardman, reported someone stole paperwork from his vehicle and he notified his manager. Some paperwork was recovered, he said, but the vehicle title still is missing.
4:04 p.m. — A 911 caller at Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., Pendleton, reported two people are fighting and one of them is bleeding. Police were unable to locate the people fighting.
5:59 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Northwest 14th Street on a report of an assault.
8:44 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Northwest Stockton Street on a report of an assault.
Sunday, Aug. 28
2:22 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Elizabeth Drive on a report of gunshots.
8:47 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a barking dog on Southeast 14th Street, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office cited the dog’s owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
9:42 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of dog attack on Southeast 19th Street.
11:26 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at McNary Dam, Devore Road, Umatilla.
3:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an armed subject. Police made an arrest.
9:54 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 2300 block of Kelli Boulevard on a report of a burglary.
9:56 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Fourth Place on a report of a burglary. Police made an arrest.
11:29 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Boardman on a report of a vehicle that crashed in the median.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 26
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan D. Kenned, 51, for reckless driving and fleeing.
• Oregon State Police arrested Robert Tilford Erskine, 57, for driving under the influence (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Aug. 27
Boardman police arrested Juan Angel Ciriaco Garcia, 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Aug. 28
• Oregon State Police arrested Oscar Lito Cervantes, 21, for second-degree criminal trespass and vehicle theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Zane James Walton, 24, for unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another and four counts of reckless endangering.
• Oregon State Police arrested Angel Alberto Pereira, 40, for three counts of violating a restraining order.
