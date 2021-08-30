5:58 a.m. — The Umatilla Police Department responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Econo Lodge on Sixth Street, Umatilla.
9:43 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton.
11:57 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 28th Street, Pendleton.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Dean Avenue, Umatilla.
6:45 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Port View Apartments on Northeast Columbia Avenue, Boardman.
Sunday, Aug. 29
12:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Ott Street, Hermiston.
2:17 p.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to two reports of an assault on Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton.
4:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street, Stanfield.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 27
Umatilla police arrested Cleveland Matthew Phillips, 47, for vehicle theft, carrying concealed weapons and felon in possession of a weapon.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Struthers, 46, for fourth-degree assault, harassment, interfering with making a report and second-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Pendleton police arrested Jason Michael Tinsley, 39, for property hit-and-run, felony methamphetamine possession and two warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 28
Oregon State Police arrested Justin Jay Ransford, 25, for second-degree disorderly conduct and public indecency.
The arrest stemmed from a call at about 8:30 a.m. at the eastbound Deadman Pass rest area on Interstate 84, according to OSP, about a man who acted hostile and aggressive toward several people, threatening to assault them, and at one point pulled down his pants, exposed his genitals, grabbed them and made a crude comment. He then drove to the westbound rest area, where a trooper made the arrest.
Ransford had two kittens and a dog in his Kia Rondo. A Umatilla Tribal Police officer assisted and took the kittens to the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter and the dog to the Pendleton city pound.
Aug. 29
Pendleton police arrested Cecelia Jewel Crawford, 25, for vehicle theft.
Aug. 30
Hermiston police arrested Jose Ramirez Godinez for driving while suspended, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants, all misdemeanors.
Stanfield police arrested Erick Lopez Gomez, 29, for second-degree assault.
