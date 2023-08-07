Friday, Aug. 4
2:40 a.m. A caller at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, reported a female customer may have used drugs in the restroom. Staff asked her to leave the property, but she didn’t. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact, but she had left.
5:28 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest 12th Street on a report of gunshots.
8:17 a.m. Umatilla police initiated activity at Columbia Boulevard and Second Avenue after receiving a complaint about a yard sale sign.
11:41 a.m. A caller requested to speak to a Umatilla police officer regarding some concerning information she saw on social media about her little brother who lives in McNary. An officer spoke with the caller.
1:27 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:12 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Apartments on a report of a restraining order violation.
2:17 p.m. The Morrow County dispatch center received a report that a utility task vehicle struck a tree on Badger Lane, Heppner. Emergency services responded and an ambulance took a 61-year-old woman with swelling to her face to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
4:17 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southwest Marshall Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
7:22 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southeast 18th Street on a report of a disturbance.
8:31 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Isaac Avenue on a report of an assault.
10:49 p.m. A caller reported someone threw eggs on a neighbor’s car at Copper Corner Apartments, Stanfield.
11:12 p.m. A 911 caller at the Shell station in Irrigon reported a suspect stole beer from the store and ran east. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Saturday, Aug. 5
8:33 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of Northwest 11th Street on a report of a disturbance.
2:08 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Flex Space Self Storage, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary. Deputies took a report.
4:06 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Sunset Trailer Court on a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
5:03 p.m. Pilot Rock police responded to East Birch Creek Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:56 p.m. A caller on West Elm Avenue, Hermiston, reported a man in a red pickup hit a utility pole and tried to drive away but the pickup would not start. The caller stated the pole was broken but still standing.
6:25 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Margaret Street and Power City Road, Umatilla, on a report of a restraining order violation.
8:14 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Affordable Storage, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary. Deputies took a report.
11:50 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Oldfield Street, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Sunday, Aug. 6
12:18 a.m. A caller reported a loud party was going on at a home on Northeast Oregon Avenue, Irrigon.
1:11 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Crossroads Church, Umatilla, on a report of an assault.
1:13 a.m. A resident on Anderson Road, Boardman, reported someone popped the tires on their vehicles, there was glass on the ground and a vehicle drove away. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
2:17 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
3:01 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of South Highway 395 on a report of a disturbance.
3:42 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 0 block of Southeast Dorion Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
5:32 a.m. Stanfield police responded to Hiestand Street, Echo, on a report of a burglary. Police issued a citation.
6:09 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:17 a.m. A resident on Dee Cox Road, Heppner, reported her ex-boyfriend sent her threatening messages with a gun. She said a no-contact order against him is pending trial next month.
2:40 p.m. A caller at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner, reported people were shooting compound bows in the field pointing toward the small blue shed facing the road. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to find out if this was allowed.
4:58 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about two juveniles who fought in front of the Heppner Family Foods grocery store and went their separate ways.
6:05 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a vehicle on Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:05 p.m. A resident on Southeast Crimson Court, Irrigon, reported the theft of her Subaru from her home.
7:43 p.m. A caller reported it looked like five or six teens at Willow Creek Reservoir, Heppner, were shooting into the water and at birds.
11:04 p.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the Irrigon Skate Park and told a group of youths the park was closed at the time.
11:51 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of West Orchard Avenue on a report of an assault.
Monday, Aug. 7
1:19 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Airport Road on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 4
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Patsy Totsmaywee Jones, 38, for criminal activity and failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cesar Mendoza Perez, 22, in Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Pendleton police arrested Shay Anthony Holt, 32, for fleeing, felon in possession of a weapon, reckless driving and a felony warrant.
Hermiston police arrested Elizabeth Kay Baker, 26, for first-degree burglary of a residence, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 5
Boardman police arrested Azael Vargas Orta, 27, for two counts of restraining order violation and two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Boardman police arrested Alberto Vaca, 26, for DUII (alcohol).
Hermiston Police Department arrested Juan Rodriguez, 28, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aug. 6
A caller at 12:09 a.m. reported a car struck a parked car on Mount Hood Avenue. Boardman police responded and arrested Candido Crescencio Pascual, 32, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Natalio Mateos Feliciano, 20, for DUII (alcohol).
Pendleton police arrested Christopher Wayne Lyons, 51, for driving while suspended/revoked, and felon in possession of a weapon.
