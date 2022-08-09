Friday, Aug. 5
12:02 a.m. — A caller reported someone was yelling at Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton.
12:05 a.m. — A caller reported teens were screaming and yelling at Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton.
8:17 a.m. — A caller on Columbia Avenue Northwest, Boardman, reported her daughter’s father was causing a disturbance. Police responded and separated the parties.
11:09 a.m. — A resident on Olson Road, Boardman, reported the theft of a number of items from outside the house and tracks around the property. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
11:55 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Court Avenue, Heppner, reported there was a skunk in an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife trap.
12:17 p.m. — Emergency services in Boardman responded to Columbia Avenue Northeast and Laurel Lane for a two-vehicle crash. An ambulance took one patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Police cited one man for driving while suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
1 p.m. — An employee of a store on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported a male stole various items.
2:25 p.m. — A resident on Little Butter Creek Road, Echo, reported the theft of a gun within the last six weeks.
9:26 p.m. — A resident on Faler Road, Boardman, reported his neighbor tried to hit him in his vehicle and get his dog to attack him. This is an ongoing issue, the person said. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation.
11:10 p.m. — A caller reported someone may have been stealing items from an antique store on Highway 730, Irrigon.
Saturday, Aug 6
1:49 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of East Main Street.
2:27 a.m. — A caller reported a utility pole was down and power was out in several homes at Southwest Fourth Street and Nevada Avenue, Irrigon. The caller said she crashed after swerving to miss a deer. Several emergency services responded. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for careless driving with an accident and failing to drive within a lane.
9:07 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 395 and Hoeft Road, in Pilot Rock, reported a structure on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
9:20 p.m. — A caller reported two people were fighting behind the school near the Morrow County Fair Grounds, Heppner. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the people were having an argument.
11:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Cadillac Jacks Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of five females fighting inside.
Sunday, Aug. 7
12:41 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an assault.
1:18 a.m. — A caller reported six or seven people were fighting outside the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, 100 First St. N.W., Boardman. Local law enforcement responded and found the people were having a loud birthday party celebration.
6:33 a.m. — Several emergency services responded to Highway 207, Lexington, for a car that rolled. A caller said the driver had hit his head and was out of the car. An ambulance transported the driver to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
9:49 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Food Basket, West Elementary School, Stanfield, on a report of a burglary.
3:17 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of their vehicle sometime in the past few days in the 200 block of Thorn Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
5:53 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast McCallister Lane, Hermiston, reported she has too many dogs and has been trying to get rid of them. She had a little Chihuahua that got out, and the neighbor shot the dog. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 6
Pendleton police arrested Jesus Rendon Gomez, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
