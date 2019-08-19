THURDAY
2:44 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on the 58400 Block of Wildwood Loop near Tollgate.
11:14 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 53500 Block of Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
FRIDAY
5:11 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a maroon 2013 Hyundai from the front of the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
10:34 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 85000 block of Straw Springs Lane northeast of Milton-Freewater.
10:58 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on East Gladys Avenue told police someone got into her house during the night and didn't like her dinner, and scattered it all over her house.
7:20 p.m. - A caller on Southwest Desert Oak Drive, Hermiston, complained people smoking marijuana were making her sick.
11:36 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a burglary on the 71100 block of Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
SATURDAY
2:23 a.m. - Hermiston police received a 911 report of an armed man on East Main Street threatening security.
1:11 p.m. - A caller on the 83000 block of Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a vehicle.
9:08 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a disturbance at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
10:15 p.m. - A 911 caller in Pendleton identified a man as a possible danger to himself.
SUNDAY
12:16 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue.
1:51 a.m. - A caller reported five men fighting in Hermiston on West Standard Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street.
2:34 a.m. - Pendleton police spotted graffiti on the Lifeways Day Treatment Center, 25 S.E. Byers Ave.
3:51 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to Victory Square Park, 150 S.W. 10th St., on a report of a fight.
5:04 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 81000 Block of Highway 395 North near Hermiston.
11:08 p.m. - A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Chelsea Lane, Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Michael Ray Scott Garcia, 38, of Hermiston, for second-degree theft, felony possession of a federally controlled substances, second-degree forgery and on a post-prison supervision sanction.
•Pendleton police arrested Austin William Taylor, 23, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Samuel L. Johnson, 38, of Pendleton, for felon in possession of a firearm and altering the identification number on a firearm.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael John Swenson, 52, of Walla Walla, for domestic violence crimes of fourth-degree assault and strangulation, both felonies, and for menacing.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Samantha De Tie, 22, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anita Rene Farler, 50, of Hermiston, for first-degree theft.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Nelson Chas John, 48, of Pendleton, for violating a restraining order and domestic abuse.
•Oregon State Police arrested Christian Garcia-Hernandez, 23, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol), driving while suspended or revoked and reckless endangering.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Scott Dechand, 33, of Hermiston, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sharmayne Violet Packard, 55, for first-degree theft.
•Oregon State Police arrested Magdaleno Perez, 62, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol). The arrest came after the trooper arrived to investigate a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 211 in Pendleton.
•Pendleton police arrested Matthew A. Brandhagen, 25, of Pendleton, for DUII.
Sunday
•Stanfield police arrested Sundown Boyd Jackson Hagadorn, 29, of Warm Springs, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault, menacing, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and interfering with making a report to police.
•Oregon State Police arrested William Norman Clark, 68, of Portland, for DUII (marijuana). The trooper made the traffic stop after the driver violated the state’s “move over” law, according to state police, then smelled marijuana wafting from the car. State police later cited and released Clark.
•Umatilla police arrested Jaime Lopez-Perez, 49, of Umatilla, for DUII.
•Hermiston police arrested Lorenzo Lemus Mondragon, 56, of Umatilla, for theft by receiving and felony methamphetamine possession.
