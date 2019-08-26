FRIDAY
1:41 a.m. — The Umatilla County dispatch center received a 911 text reporting a fight on West Juniper Avenue, Hermiston.
5:34 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of the Pendleton Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
8:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., on a report of a fight.
SATURDAY
5:01 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for criminal mischief at Centerville Mini storage at East Main Street and North Second Street, Athena.
SUNDAY
9:29 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1000 block of Southwest 11th Street.
9:48 a.m. — A 911 caller reported drug activity on the 1400 block of Sixth Street, Umatilla.
11:52 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 80700 block of Gerking Flat Road, Athena.
10:58 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 100 block of Southwest Cottonwood Drive.
2:17 p.m. — A caller at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, reported her sister shoved her and bit her on the hand.
3:10 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper near Boardman received a call about the driver of a Chevrolet pickup using a handgun to menace another driver while heading west on Interstate 84. The caller said he had a minor incident with the other driver, who pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at him.
Deputies in Sherman and Gilliam counties detained the driver in question.
He had an unloaded, black Glock handgun in a holster on the dashboard, according to state police, and said several miles back the other driver gave him the finger. The handgun owner showed no signs of deception and was cooperative, so state police released him without taking further action.
6:20 p.m. — A caller on Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported transients set up for campsites nearby and are walking on his property, where plenty of items have gone missing recently.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•A traffic stop led to the arrest of two fugitives from Missouri.
Oregon State Police trooper Ryan Morehead at about 4:20 p.m. stopped a white Ford F250 pickup heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 224. The two occupants, John Brian Burton, 36, and Lexie Jean Burton, 21, had extraditable felony warrants out of the Show-Me State for first-degree robbery. Their bonds were $50,000 each.
State police booked the pair into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police investigated a complaint about someone trespassing and possibly hunting on private land along Highway 74 and Franklin Hill Summit Road, Heppner. The caller reported seeing the same white Dodge Ram pickup and driver in the area last year.
State police spotted a man with a bow standing in front of a pickup Saturday morning on Highway 207 near milepost 66. The trooper subsequently cited William Blake Dausel, 35, of North Bend, for unlawful stop/standing in the road, failure to carry proof of insurance and hunting prohibited area on a public roadway. The trooper also seized Dausel’s bow and arrows.
•Hermiston police arrested Candelario Rosaldo Garcia, 35, of Umatilla, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
Sunday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Allen Travis Futch, 37, of Pendleton, for second-degree trespass and first-degree theft.
