FRIDAY
8:37 a.m. - A caller reported someone vandalized Sunset Elementary School, 300 E. Catherine Ave., Hermiston, and removed the “r” from the school sign.
8:39 a.m. - A Hermiston resident told police someone “posted stuff about him on Facebook last night and is harassing him,” but he has never met the harasser.
11 a.m. - Umatilla police received a report of an armed person on Seventh Street, but officers did not find anyone.
11:59 a.m. - A man told Hermiston police his ex-girlfriend keeps sending him text messages and tells others he is holding her hostage, amongst other things.
1:07 p.m. - A Pendleton mother asked to speak to an officer about her daughter receiving concerning SnapChat messages.
7:38 p.m. - A shirtless male was yelling at people outside Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
9:34 p.m. - A caller told Pendleton police there is a homeless camp under the southwest end of the Main Street Bridge.
SATURDAY
12:16 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to Southeast 17th Street and Byers Avenue on a 911 call about a male hitting a female. Police made an arrest.
1:45 a.m. - Two males starting fighting at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
2:04 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a fight at Southwest Second Street and Court Avenue.
2:13 p.m. - A caller reported people living in a tent near the Umatilla River at Cottonwood Bend and Westland roads, Hermiston.
3:08 p.m. - Two males fought near the gas pumps at Dave's Chevron, 220 S.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
9:13 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a fight at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:06 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for an assault at B & M Mobile Home Court, 2903 N.E. Riverside Ave.
3:24 p.m. - Pendleton emergency services responded to Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., for a person in mental distress.
7:56 p.m. - Pilot Rock police responded to a fight on West Main Street.
10:23 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to a report of fireworks at Eighth and H streets but did not find anyone.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Luis Abram Contreras, 24, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended/revoked and reckless driving.
•Hermiston police arrested Calvin Hunter Netherda, 25, of Hermiston, for first-degree theft.
•Hermiston police arrested Tara Leanne Erickson, 42, of Hermiston, for first-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jason Paul Jim, 40, for DUII and on a fugitive warrant.
•Hermiston police arrested Michael Osvaldo Cervantes, 25, of Hermiston, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and on warrants for failure to appear.
•Pendleton police arrested Cedric S. Hall, 22, of Adams, for DUII following a hit-and-run at about 7:50 p.m. on two vehicles at the Burger King, 601 Southgate.
Sunday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kirsten Michaela Pohle, 32, for strangulation and forth-degree assault, both felony domestic violence charges, resisting arrest, and assault of a public safety officer, a felony offense.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Jason Andrew Stewart, 37, for two counts of fourth-degree assault and one each of harassment, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marie Margarita Gonzalez, 54, of Umatilla, for felony fourth-degree assault.
