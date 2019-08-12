FRIDAY
7:18 a.m. - A Heppner resident on Northwest Gale Street reported someone entered his home and stole cat food. He said he may know the suspect.
10:05 a.m. - Umatilla police received a report of vandalism at a house under construction on Roosevelt Avenue.
10:24 a.m. - Pendleton police received reports of graffiti along Southwest Court Avenue.
11:53 a.m. - Employees at Banner Bank, 1220 Southgate, Pendleton, told police a customer called about an hour or two earlier and made threats.
12 p.m. - A caller at the Willow Creek Country Club, 53726 Highway 74, Heppner, reported someone cut the lock on the money drop box and stole at least $60.
2:07 p.m. - A motorcyclist crashed at Laurel and Yates lanes, Boardman. An ambulance transported one victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:32 p.m. - Umatilla police dealt with graffiti on Margaret Avenue.
4:41 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at a home at Riverview Mobile Estates, 2712 N.E. Riverside Drive, Pendleton.
4:49 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse.
5:23 p.m. - A caller reported a male at the Dollar Tree in Pendleton tried to start a fight with a female.
5:32 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to McKenzie Park at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street for an older couple beating up on each other.
7:48 p.m. - A caller reported illegal camping near the north end of the Bedford Bridge, Pendleton.
10:13 p.m. - A 911 caller on Washington Street, Umatilla, reported someone tried to enter the residence.
SATURDAY
10:22 a.m. - A caller reported a domestic disturbance between a male and female on Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
12:16 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on Lind Road, Umatilla.
5:42 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a physical confrontation between a male and female at AC Mini Storage & RV Park, 2255 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
11:30 p.m. - A resident at B & M Mobile Home Court, 2903 N.E. Riverside Ave., Pendleton, reported someone may have been prowling around outside.
SUNDAY
9:03 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to the area of Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., after staff at the nearby Circle K reported a male covered in blood came in and said there was a fight and others were involved.
11:56 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for burglary at a site on Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston.
9:42 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for the theft of a vehicle from apartments on the 900 block of Southeast Second Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Ronald Bray, 47, of Warrenton, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault and on a probation violation.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police arrested Jack Charles Oar, 24, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. State police reported Oar provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol level was .17 percent, more than twice the .08 percent legal limit.
•Oregon State Police arrested Rodney Dean Cearns, 27, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol).
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Ronald Gushwa, 29, of Pendleton, for menacing and pointing a firearm at another, both misdemeanors.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Natasha Ann Watchman, 45, of Pendleton, for assault and domestic abuse.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Von Chris Campbell, 47, of Stanfield, for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
•Oregon State Police arrested Kathleen Hasenkrug Forsman, 62, of Vernal, Utah, for DUII (controlled substances).
