FRIDAY
12:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
8:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
11:05 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run at Econo Lodge on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
11:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Pheasant Ridge Street in Umatilla.
6:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Maple Crest Apartments on Southwest Wilson Road in Boardman.
7:41 p.m. — Police investigated a reported death on Southeast Ninth Drive in Pendleton.
8:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Riverview Drive in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
7:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Minnehaha Road in Hermiston
11:13 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:47 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on on Bode Lane in Hermiston.
5:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
5:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
6:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported death at Suttle Care and Retirement on Southwest 24th Street in Pendleton.
7:21 p.m. — Police responded to a search and rescue on Western Route Road outside Heppner in the Umatilla National Forest.
10:36 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on the corner of Southeast Goodwin Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
3:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
4:18 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Blue Jay Street in Umatilla.
9:40 a.m. — Police responded to two calls reporting a theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:58 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Monroe Street in Umatilla.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Marshall Loop in Boardman.
6:36 p.m. — Police responded to two calls reporting a theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Oregon Trail Road in Echo.
10:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
11:54 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Michael Edward Savage, 30, on four counts, including one felony count of violating parol and one felony count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Geoffrey Scott Hayes, 41, on two counts, including one count of being a fugitive felon.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kevin Boyd Burdine, 51, on two counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Dan Henderson, 39, on seven counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Coria Bustos, 47, on four counts, including two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one felony count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
