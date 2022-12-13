Friday, Dec. 9
12:29 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy initiated activity at Northeast Washington Avenue and Northeast Third Street, Irrigon, after he heard a scream. The deputy found the scream came from some people sledding nearby.
2:53 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84 in Hermiston reported a semitrailer went off the road, into the median and rolled. Emergency agencies responded.
3:10 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street on a report of a disturbance.
8:18 a.m. — Stanfield police again responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:46 p.m. — A control room operator at Carty Generating Station on Tower Road, Boardman, stated the station received a suspicious letter that had been sent to generating stations all over the United States. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Saturday, Dec. 10
1:44 a.m. — A caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported she ran out of gas and requested assistance. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies brought her gas.
8:21 a.m. — A caller on McGraw Lane, in Boardman, reported their neighbor’s dogs are barking all day and night.
10:11 a.m. — A caller on East Main Street, in Athena, reported the power lines were down in that area. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office advised the caller on what to do.
3:49 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported a door was damaged on their property the night before.
4:16 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Eighth and Brandon streets, Irrigon, reported a black Dodge Challenger swerved to attempt to hit her. The caller stated an individual she had altercations with often was in the back seat pointing at her. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:21 p.m. — Umatilla Police Department received a report of fraud/forgery from the Cigarette Store on Sixth Street.
7 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a Canadian goose in Irrigon in the middle of Sixth Street between Oregon and Washington avenues. The caller said the goose had only half a beak on the top. A sheriff’s sergeant responded and found the goose has been living in the area and provided the caller with resource phone numbers.
7:26 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Apple Court on a report of an assault.
8:48 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:05 p.m. — A caller on George Street, in Boardman, reported her Ring camera recorded someone wandering around her house and on her property. The caller stated the trespasser was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and a long shirt underneath. Boardman police responded.
Sunday, Dec. 11
4:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:32 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:54 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Paterson Ferry Road and West Exit Canal, Irrigon, when their patrol vehicle became stuck in a herd of sheep a farmer was moving.
12:14 p.m. — Boardman police responded to Boardman Harvest Town Foods on a report of trespassing.
2:09 p.m. — Boardman police initiated activity at Kunze Lane and Main Street South on a report of people parking and socializing in the middle of the road.
11:45 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office sent extra patrols to Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon, due to reports of criminal mischief and attempted break ins.
Arrests, Citations
Dec. 10
Pendleton police arrested Kiefer Duane Robison, 19, and Lucas Saber Stahl, 18, for two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count each of first-degree theft and conspiracy. Police also arrested Robison for one count each of first-degree theft and carrying concealed weapons.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miguel Mojica Rua, 28, for two counts of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Boardman police at 6:52 p.m. received a report to respond to Anderson Circle for a resident who was high, threatened self harm and threatened to burn down the house. Police arrested a 35-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and on a Polk County warrant for failure to appear.
Oregon State Police arrested Garrett Lee Holley, 26, for felony and misdemeanor fleeing, resisting arrest, third-degree escape and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 11
Pendleton police arrested Everett Steven Payne, 36, for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and eight warrants for failure to appear.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Miguel Menchaca, 40 of Milton-Freewater, for two counts of violating restraining orders and on fugitive warrants
Milton-Freewater police arrested Vanessia Johnson, 27 of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and for a collision with a parked vehicle.
