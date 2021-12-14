Friday, Dec. 10
4:25 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Sandpiper Apartments, 301 First St. N.E., Boardman, on a report of someone screaming inside an apartment. Officers found it was some children jumping on a bed and screaming.
8:47 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report about a vehicle theft at Vista Village Mobile Home Park, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road.
10:08 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the Eastern Oregon Detoxification Center, 4708 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. Police took a report.
10:34 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a resident in Boardman who is suffering a mental or emotional crisis and refused a safety plan and may be a danger to himself and others.
10:53 a.m. — Hermiston police received information about the theft of a utility trailer on the 2200 block of Kelli Boulevard. Police took a report.
3:55 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Speedy Wash Coin Op Laundry, 415 S.E. Fourth St. Police made an arrest.
11:19 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed on Highway 207, Echo. Oregon State Police responded and made an arrest.
Saturday, Dec. 11
7:20 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a vehicle theft on East Hurlburt Avenue.
7:59 a.m. — A resident on Homestead Lane, Boardman, reported a burglary that occurred Dec. 5 and he has video of the crime.
8:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Second Street on a report of a burglary at a vacant house.
1:47 p.m. — A caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported a male in black and red flannel jacket broke a back window..
7:31 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a robbery at Rite Aid, 1900 S.W. Court Place. Officers responded and took a report.
8:34 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on West Hermiston Avenue.
11:23 p.m. — A 911 caller at Castle Rock Apartments, 451 Tatone St., Boardman, reported a neighbor’s husband was yelling and pounding on the door of an apartment. Local law enforcement responded, but no one wanted to pursue a case.
11:37 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance at Bella Vista Estates, 705 Paul Smith Road S.W., Boardman. Officers separated the parties and gave one person a ride home.
Sunday, Dec. 12
3:02 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of parents on Southeast Sixth street getting into a physical confrontation in front of their daughter.
10:31 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Kristen Drive, Irrigon, reported someone broke into their vehicles during the night and stole items, including their wallets. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:51 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at a residence on the 400 block of Southeast 11th Street, Pendleton.
4:02 p.m. — A caller on Olson Road, Boardman, near the Amazon data center, reported a horse had a foot wrapped in barbed wire.
4:49 p.m. — A caller reported an Irrigon resident on East Highway 730 had a German shepherd that comes into her yard, bites her children and kills chickens in the area. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the owner of the dog.
11:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a site on Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers made an arrest.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 10
• Pendleton police arrested Wanda Jean Harris, 46, for second-degree assault.
• Oregon State Police arrested Jonathan James Patrick McCarty, 25, for vehicle theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
• Stanfield police arrested Alejandro Adrian Ureno-Alvarez, 40, for vehicle theft, hit-and-run involving property, two counts of reckless endangering and one count each of misdemeanor and felony fleeing and for felony probation violation, felony parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tamara Kay Peck, 60, for second-degree assault.
Dec. 11
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Maria Cornwell, 55, for fourth-degree assault and violating a restraining order.
Dec. 12
• Pendleton police arrested Deon D. Davis, 27, for unlawful use of a weapon (shooting in a prohibited area), reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
