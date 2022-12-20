Friday, Dec. 16
12:38 a.m. — Oregon State police responded to Interstate 84 on a report of a car crash involving a Honda Civic that rolled off the interstate after encountering black ice conditions. The male driver and female front passenger fled while another female passenger remained on the scene. A towing company gave her a ride to the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield. Law enforcement placed a hold on the vehicle.
1:15 a.m. — Oregon State police responded to Interstate 84 on a report of a car crash involving a semitrailer that jackknifed and collided with the earthen embankment after encountering black ice, resulting in 150 gallons of fuel leaking onto the road.
2:40 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Thirteenth Place, Irrigon, after receiving a report from a woman stating her boyfriend showed up at her house claiming he had been shot at. The caller stated her boyfriend then left on foot with her cellphone and was walking down Utah Avenue wearing black clothing.
11:46 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Goad Road, Pendleton, on a report of a single car that crashed and flipped upside down.
6:28 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Wildwood Lane and Highway 730 after receiving a theft complaint involving someone stealing $400.
11:40 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Highland Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, Hermiston, on a report of a man and woman arguing and the woman hitting the man twice.
Saturday, Dec. 17
5:48 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street on a report of a burglary.
8:40 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, on a report of a structure fire.
9:32 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Assembly of God on L Street on a report of shots being heard.
Sunday, Dec. 18
12:27 a.m. — Boardman police responded to Smileys Happy Place off Boardman Avenue on a report of an extremely intoxicated person leaving the bar.
12:41 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Klaus Road and North Highway 395, in Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6 a.m. — Oregon State police responded to West Progress Road, Hermiston, on a report of a single vehicle rollover. State police found the driver of a gray Mazda fell asleep, ran off the road, damaged several feet of a farmer’s fence and hit a tree. The driver agreed to fix the fence.
9:33 a.m. — A caller at Main Street Laundry, Boardman, reported someone attempted to break down the door to the storage/office room where the business keeps money. The caller stated it does not appear anything was taken. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
10:47 a.m. — A caller at Irrigon Marina, Irrigon, reported the theft of a 2014 silver Mazda 3 during the night.
12:08 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:33 p.m. — A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy located a package that was abandoned along Highway 339 that belonged to a Milton-Freewater resident. Milton-Freewater police contacted the resident and confirmed the person filed a theft report when the package was stolen.
4:31 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Thirteenth Street, Irrigon, reported he found a small dead red-tailed hawk on his property. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy advised him to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
6:13 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Chelsea Lane, Stanfield, on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 16
Boardman police arrested Lazaro Feliciano Leocadio, 26, for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police arrested a man after a crash at Interstate 82 and Lamb Road, Hermiston.
According to state police, a GMC pickup at about 6:50 p.m. was heading west on Lamb Road and tried to turn west onto the Interstate 82 when it collided with the guardrail. The driver, Derek W. Baker, 31, of Hermiston, told the trooper the pickup was stolen, OSP reported, but it was not, and Baker showed signs of impairment. State police arrested Baker for driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person.
After processing at the Hermiston Police Department, OSP cited and released Baker.
Dec. 18
Pendleton police arrested Ambrosia Little Feather Snapp, 23, and Daneen Joyce Richards, 22, for second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and interfering with a peace officer. Police also arrested Snapp for fourth-degree assault.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Megan Krean Duffy, 36, for DUII.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Jesus Flores Jr., 26, for fourth-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Pendleton police arrested Steven Moses Enko Jr., 21, for vehicle theft, second-degree robbery and conspiracy.
