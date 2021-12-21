Friday, Dec. 17
3:32 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported a possible pursuit of a stolen Ford Ranger heading south on Highway 207 could enter Morrow County. The chase did not enter Morrow County.
11:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
12:03 p.m. — A resident on Olson Road, Boardman, reported a male chocolate Labrador and a smaller female black Labrador mix showed up on his property. They appeared friendly, the caller said, and they were contained. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took the dogs to an animal shelter.
2:13 p.m. — A Heppner resident asked for contact from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office regarding surrendering a dog to a shelter.
11:46 p.m. — A 911 caller reported child abuse or neglect at Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton.
Saturday, Dec. 18
2:49 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1100 block of South Mill Street reported someone ran into her two trailers while they were parked in front of her home.
9:19 a.m. — A caller reported a goose with blood on it was in her son and daughter-in-law’s yard on South First Street, Irrigon, and they wanted to know what to do about it. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided options.
11:18 a.m. — A caller reported someone in a bright blue Ford F150 extended cab pickup dumped a load of tumbleweeds in the Turkey Shoots area on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the pickup.
11:42 a.m. — A caller at Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 Pioneer Drive, Heppner, reported people were in the field with the cross and was concerned because cows in the field could become aggressive toward them.
5:17 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse.
8:47 p.m. — A resident of Driftwood RV Park & Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported an Irrigon man stole a phone and bank card.
Sunday, Dec. 19
3:40 p.m. — A 911 caller reported someone with brass knuckles assaulted a male at Southeast Second Street and Frazer Avenue, Pendleton.
9:27 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Southeast Fifth Street.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 18
• Milton-Freewater police at 3:10 a.m. at Southeast 10th Avenue and South Mill Street arrested Francisco Diaz Zaragoza, 19, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Domingo Daniel Pablo Matias, 20, for DUII, reckless driving, fail to carry or present a driver’s license, giving false information to law enforcement and on a warrant for failing to appear.
• Boardman police arrested Jose Lauro Diaz Diaz, 42, for DUII.
Dec. 19
• Boardman police arrested Isaias Barrera Calachij, 33, for DUII.
• Pendleton police arrested William Aaron Smith, 43, for third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Pendleton police arrested Adrian Ponce, 30, for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
• Milton-Freewater police at 9:54 p.m. at South Main Street and Southeast Fifth Avenue arrested Marissa Palomares, 20, of Kennewick, for DUII, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
